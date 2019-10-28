National Civil Rights Museum to Live Stream Red Carpet at its Pre-Show Gala for the 28th Annual Freedom Award

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum will bring the star-studded Freedom Award Red Carpet experience to the nation via live stream. The Red Carpet, which precedes the 28th Freedom Award Ceremony, will feature the 2019 honorees, JOHN LEGEND, HAFSAT ABIOLA, and GLORIA STEINEM; Lamman Rucker, Ceremony Host, Terri Freeman, Museum President; and entertainers – Lil Buck, Frederic Yonnet, Ed Mabrey and other notable participants and attendees.

Hosted by lifestyle influencer, McKenzie Renae, the red carpet live stream experience will include interviews with the honorees, entertainers and influencers to discuss the impact of the Freedom Award and current events. The two-hour live stream will launch on the Freedom Award website on October 30, 2019 beginning 5 p.m. CST. Viewers may click now to be notified before the broadcast begins.

­­­

“For 27 years, we’ve hosted the Freedom Award to honor some of the world’s most impactful and influential civil and human rights leaders,” says Terri Freeman, National Civil Rights Museum President. “We are elated to bring a very exciting portion of the evening to our supporters who want to be a part of the experience.”

Presented by International Paper, FedEx Corporation, Hyde Family Foundations, Ford Motor Company and the First Tennessee Foundation, the Freedom Award Ceremony will be held at the Orpheum Theatre. The Red Carpet Pre-Show Gala is held next door at the Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts in Downtown Memphis. Visit freedomaward.org for more information and live streaming access.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 students annually. Serving as the new public square, the Museum is steadfast in its mission to honors and preserves the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s assassination. We chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

