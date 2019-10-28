Sheertex, Makers of the World’s Only Unbreakable Pantyhose, Launches a Knit Shoe Developed Using the Strongest Light-Weight Knit in the World

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Sheertex , creators of the world’s only unbreakable-in-human-hands pantyhose, launches the company’s first product outside of hosiery; a knit shoe developed using the strongest light-weight knit in the world. Sheertex Shoes are now available on Kickstarter and will be shipping Spring 2020. The Sheertex Shoe has been developed from the same proprietary knit technology behind company’s unbreakable sheers, which uses proprietary fibers made from the world’s strongest polymer. The knit has a strength-to-weight ratio eight times that of steel, floats on water, is naturally antimicrobial, cool to the touch and resistant to moisture, making it perfect for activewear.



The idea of a knit shoe made in the world’s strongest polymer has been on the company’s dream list of products for over a year, but prototyping the Sheertex Shoe kicked off just two weeks ago. From start to finish, the creation has been followed by the company’s fans across social media, with followers providing real-time feedback as the team travelled to Italy to finalize its designs. Sheertex’s unique approach to product development focuses on real-time iteration. Over the last month alone the company has launched more than a dozen new styles of its core product, and expects to do the same with shoes once they start shipping in the spring.

Like the company’s pantyhose, Sheertex Shoes will be manufactured in-house at the Sheertex factory in Montreal. The shoes feature a smooth design with no tongue or laces making it the perfect everyday shoe. The extremely strong materials in the Sheertex knit do not compromise comfort or flexibility, rather they enable the use of finer lighter weight fibers than any other shoe on the market today. Sheertex Shoes are comfortable to wear, quick drying and designed for the wear and tear of real life.

“In January we shipped our first pair of Sheertex pantyhose, and since that time we’ve grown faster than we ever imagined. We’ve gone from a 2100 square foot factory to running the largest hosiery factory in Canada. We’re thrilled to see the response the market has had to our sheers and are excited to expand our knit technology to many different apparel categories,” said Katherine Homuth, Founder and CEO of Sheertex. “When we set out to create unbreakable pantyhose we had no idea we’d also develop the world’s strongest light-weight sheer knit in the process. Sheertex Shoes are the first non-hosiery product we’ve developed and it takes advantage of our knit technology in an entirely new way.”

Sheertex Shoes are available for pre-order on Kickstarter for an early bird price of $85 with prices going up to $95 after the early bird sells out. Sheertex Sheers will retail for $145 in the spring. To visit the Kickstarter and learn more about Sheertex Shoes please visit: www.kickstarter.com/projects/sheerlygenius/1717790776?ref=cg856n&token=29b61acc.

