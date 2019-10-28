Brain & Behavior Research Foundation to Hold 2019 International Mental Health Research Symposium on Friday, Nov. 1, in NYC

Latest Research on Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and Depression Among Topics

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation will hold its 2019 International Mental Health Research Symposium on Friday, November 1, from 9am to 4:30pm, at the Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67 Street (b/w Broadway & Amsterdam) in New York City. The symposium is open to the public with registration online at bbrfoundation.org/symposium.

Dr. William T. Carpenter, Jr., whose career has focused on the care and study of persons with schizophrenia, will give the keynote presentation on “New Thoughts about Mental Illness: Implications for Discovery & Treatment.” Dr. Carpenter is Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, Department of Psychiatry, the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the recipient of the 2019 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health.

Full Program

Morning Session: 9:00am -12:10pm

Early Life Determinants of Schizophrenia & Other Psychiatric Disorders

Alan S. Brown, M.D., M.P.H., Columbia University Irving Medical Center/New York State Psychiatric Institute

Thalamo-Cortical Interactions in Cognition

Christoph Kellendonk, Ph.D., Columbia University Irving Medical Center/New York State Psychiatric Institute

Preventing Schizophrenia - ‘Thinking the Unthinkable’

John J. McGrath, M.D., Ph.D., The University of Queensland/Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research

Decision Making & Neuropsychiatry: What Can We Learn from the Decisions We Make?

James P. Kesby, Ph.D., The University of Queensland

The Shape of Discovery: Ketamine for Treatment Resistant Depression

Dennis S. Charney, M.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Afternoon Session: 1:20pm-4:30pm

Keynote Presentation

New Thoughts About Mental Illness: Implications for Discovery & Treatment

William T. Carpenter, Jr., M.D.

Resilient Brains: Adaptive Brain Mechanisms in Bipolar Disorder

Sophia Fragou, M.D., Ph.D., F.R.C Psych, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Ketamine: Imagining New Ways to Treat Depression

John H. Krystal, M.D., Yale University

Developmental Psychopathology & Stigma Reduction: A Synthesis

Stephen P. Hinshaw, Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley/University of California, San Francisco

Harnessing Hippocampal Neurogenesis to Improve Cognition and Mood

René Hen, Ph.D., Columbia University/New York State Psychiatric Institute

About the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope. https://www.pbs.org/show/healthy-minds-with-dr-jeffrey-borenstein/

For more information: The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com



