Beachhead Solutions Unveils New Partnership with The 20 – Deal Provides MSP Members with Discounted Pricing on SimplySecure for MSPs

Announced at The 20 VISION ’19 Conference, MSPs who are members of The 20 will get immediate license cost reductions on Beachhead’s recently-upgraded encryption platform

Beachhead Solutions , provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced new discounted pricing for all The 20 members. The announcement comes following the October 21st release of SimplySecure for MSPs 6.5 that optimizes BitLocker management, among other key feature upgrades.



Beachhead is making the announcement at VISION ’19 , the annual conference focused on MSP growth and best practices. Beachhead is also a sponsor of the event.

The new group pricing for The 20 members immediately applies to the newly-released 6.5 version of SimplySecure for MSPs. Beachhead’s encryption and access control technology trusted by MSPs around the world , SimplySecure for MSPs allows its partners to easily enforce and manage device security on their clients’ PCs, Macs, USB storage devices, mobile phones, tablets, and servers. The solution is trusted to protect MSP client data even under conditions when encryption alone cannot, and offers both data wipe and data quarantine capabilities. The newly expanded platform brings a host of new features to MSPs seeking to offer managed encryption to their customers and win new business.

“We’re big believers in what The 20 delivers for its members, and wanted to do something special to ensure that participating MSPs were even more incentivized to deliver seamlessly managed encryption and access control to their clients,” said Cam Roberson, Director of the Reseller Channel, Beachhead Solutions. “The themes of this year’s VISION event are security and sustainable business growth, and SimplySecure for MSPs delivers on both fronts to our channel partners. For MSPs who need to provide robust device security against ever-increasing threat vectors and deliver Compliance-as-a-Service, SimplySecure for MSPs is the built-for-MSP solution ready for the task.”

"We're pleased to have established preferred SimplySecure pricing for our members,” said Tim Conkle, CEO, The 20. "PC encryption and compliance is fast becoming a necessary service component for IT Professionals, particularly those serving clients in regulated and compliance-driven industries. SimplySecure is a tool that will allow our members to focus on growing their businesses while ensuring the security of client data.”

One of the primary feature upgrades included in SimplySecure 6.5 is stronger and simpler management of BitLocker encryption. Importantly, MSPs can now automate BitLocker deployment in mixed environments where MSP clients have an inventory of PCs and servers that may or may not have TPM chips initialized in the BIOS. BitLocker deployment and support challenges continue to be hidden costs for MSPs; streamlining management regardless of MSP client device inventories and BitLocker activations is a significant asset offered by SimplySecure 6.5.

Additional key upgrades in SimplySecure for MSPs 6.5 include:

Improved and streamlined deployment, as well as better management capabilities of FileVault on Macs, EFS on Windows, and BitLocker on Windows;

Additional security control for USB storage devices;

Upgraded computer risk and encryption status monitoring capabilities;

Console UI improvements

Improvements for agent deployments via any RMM tool.

MSPs can learn more about becoming a Beachhead reseller here: https://www.beachheadsolutions.com/beachhead-partner-program/

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions delivers cloud-based data security and encryption – built for seamless MSP portfolio integration – through its robust SimplySecure for MSPs ™ platform. From a single multi-tenanted console, MSPs can enforce encryption and remote data access control for clients’ Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android phones & tablets, USB storage devices, and Windows Servers. With features including remote data wipe and quarantine – as well as full monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities – MSPs use the Beachhead platform to deliver Compliance-as-a-Service, helping them win (and keep) more client business.

About The 20



The 20 ( www.the20.com ) is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven model, a community of industry-leaders, and ultimate scalability.

