Capitala Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment by Mitsui USA

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with, and sold a minority non-controlling interest of its management firm to Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. (“Mitsui USA”). Mitsui USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in the world. The partnership combines Capitala’s proven 20-year track record with Mitsui USA’s global reach and capabilities.



“For 20 years, Capitala Group has invested and supported lower middle market businesses, and this partnership with Mitsui USA allows Capitala to further develop its best-in-class investment platform,” said Capitala CEO, Joseph B. Alala, III. “By entering into a partnership with Mitsui USA, Capitala has chosen the best partner to provide the firm with substantial resources for the growth of its equity and credit strategies focused on small businesses located throughout North America. Mitsui USA also provides unparalleled access to the Asian market for Capitala.”

“Mitsui USA enjoys a long history of partnering with innovative market leaders, fostering their vision, and helping to create value together. We are excited to support Joe and his team in the next phase of Capitala’s growth,” said Matthew Maher, who leads Mitsui USA’s Private Equity business.

Shigeyuki Toya, Senior Vice President of Mitsui USA’s Financial and New Business Division, added, “Capitala’s platform was attractive to Mitsui USA due to its long-term performance, management vision, strong culture, and dedicated service to partners, portfolio companies, and investors.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Capitala’s current management team will remain in place, continue to execute their vision, investment process, and provide day-to-day management.

Nomura Securities International acted as exclusive financial advisor to Capitala Group in the transaction. Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. served as legal counsel to Capitala Group. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to Mitsui USA.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 150 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

About Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.

With a long history in the United States, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. (“Mitsui USA”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in the world, with 139 offices in 66 countries as of April 2019. Utilizing its global operating locations, network and information resources, Mitsui & Co. is multilaterally pursuing business that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects in diversified fields. More information on Mitsui USA may be found at www.mitsui.com/us .

Contacts:

Steve Arnall

CFO | Investor Relations

sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski

Marketing | Communications

kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.