Patriot One Unveils New PATSCAN Mobile Concept at International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, will officially announce a new officer safety initiative at the 2019 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference in Chicago, Illinois at the McCormick Place Convention Center.



In addition to demonstrating the PATSCAN Platform at its booth #3950, the Company will introduce and demonstrate its new PATSCAN VRS-M (Mobile) concept. Thanks to its partnership with the University of North Dakota (UND), Patriot One will demonstrate the solution using a UND Police Department vehicle. The PATSCAN VRS-M is focused on police officer safety and is designed for installation in police or other public safety vehicles. The solution offers three alert solutions for police. The first capability is threat detection with real-time alerts to responding law enforcement personnel and their dispatch centers, with a focus around preventing ambush attacks on officers working in and around their vehicles. The second capability of the PATSCAN VRS-M will be to alert of potential traffic collisions due to lane drift of passing vehicles, while officers are conducting traffic stops. The third capability of the video recognition solution will be for BOLO/LPR alerts. The automatic BOLO/LPR system will search license plates visible to the camera and then alert the officer when an identification has been made.

“As a former police officer who has had fellow colleagues injured on the job, this is a very important initiative we’re proud to be involved with ”shared Phil Lancaster, SVP of Business Development at Patriot One. “Working through our Cisco Solutions Partner Program our video analytics team has expanded the PATSCAN VRS software beyond the detection of rifles, gun, knives, and fights. We’re now able to detect approaching threats and other common hazards facing police officers every day,” continued Dr. James Stewart, SVP Video Analytics for Patriot One and an active 15-year auxiliary police officer.

In addition, during the conference, Patriot One, Smarter Security and ReconaSense will be demonstrating the PATSCAN Platform’s integration with Smarter Security’s Door Detectives Ⓡ access control solution.

New Website Launch

Patriot One will also unveil its new website, which offers greater focus, clarity and information around the PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, as well as insights into the Company’s role in shaping the physical security space in response to the distressing increase in active assailant tragedies around the globe.

“Our team has been working on the new website for several months, making sure that we clearly and concisely present our PATSCAN Platform in a way that our resellers and their end-clients can appreciate,” shared Martin Cronin, CEO and President of Patriot One. “In addition to having an interactive page that shows how each PATSCAN sensor may be deployed, we’ve also integrated our previously stand-alone PublicSecurity.today blog into the new site. This is to provide our visitors with meaningful industry insights targeting relevant technical advances, trends and thought leadership in the sector.”

The new Patriot1tech.com offers a fresh clean look for the Company, which has begun rolling out the PATSCAN Platform. The website aims to showcase the Platform capabilities, along with new corporate and product category information including new videos that highlight many key benefits and features. The website also includes information on media coverage and upcoming industry events. The timing of the launch coincides with the 3-year anniversary of Patriot One’s official corporate launch, which was held during the 2016 International Association of Chief of Police (IACP) Conference in San Diego, CA.

To learn more about the overall PATSCAN Platform and the PATSCAN VRS-M Video Threat Detection Solution , visit Patriot One’s new website at www.patriot1tech.com . Attendees at the 2019 IACP Conference are invited to stop by Patriot One’s booth #3950 to speak with management and sales personnel.

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

