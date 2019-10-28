Friends of Prentice Raises More than $750,000 at Gala Benefiting Women’s Healthcare

The 34th Annual Event Welcomed Over 450 Guests

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends of Prentice (FOP), a non-profit organization working in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital to fund innovative and leading-edge research benefiting the lives of women, raised more than $750,000 at its 34th annual fundraising benefit, themed An Evening in Oz. The gala was held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago and welcomed over 450 of Chicago's business and philanthropic leaders.



Today we face a critical and vast knowledge gap in the areas of health, wellness, and disease progression for women. FOP is working to close that gap by funding research and clinical initiatives that benefit the lives of women and infants in the Chicago metropolitan area and across the globe.

The black-tie gala featured one of a kind live and silent auctions, dancing to the sounds of Dr. Bombay band, and a video presentation and paddle raise to support the groundbreaking work of Friends of Prentice. In addition, this year’s gala honored Dr. Michael Socol for his distinguished service to Prentice Women’s Hospital over the past 40 years, as well as his role as a founding Friends of Prentice Board Member. Dr. Socol has trained over 350 obstetric residents and 40 fellows, delivered over 6,000 babies, received local and national recognition for his leadership, and even appeared on Oprah Winfrey.

"For decades, Friends of Prentice has provided crucial seed money to brilliant clinicians and researchers who are shaping the future of women’s health care,” said Board President Mike Borders. “Our mission is propelled forward each year by people of all ages and backgrounds coming together to support the innovation and groundbreaking research happening at Prentice.”

Since 1983, Friends of Prentice has raised over $20M and awarded grants to more than 80 researchers and clinical programs. FOP’s annual grants initiative has funded projects in the areas of gynecologic oncology, mental health, heart disease, disparities in access to care, diabetes, HIV, uterine and pelvic medicine, genetic biomarker research, home health care outreach and more. Funds raised during the Benefit will go directly to research, education, and patient care programs at Prentice.

For more information about Friends of Prentice or how to get involved or support the organization, please visit www.friendsofprentice.org .

About Friends of Prentice

Friends of Prentice is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization made up of a completely volunteer board sharing a common passion for women’s health. Working in partnership with Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital, the organization advances the quality of care provided to women by investing in emerging technologies and medical advancements including groundbreaking research, clinical care programs and advanced educational opportunities. To date, Friends of Prentice has raised over $20 million to support research, education and patient care programs at Prentice Women’s Hospital.

Friends of Prentice Raises More than $750,000 at Annual Gala Benefitting Women’s Healthcare (L-R) Friends of Prentice (FOP) Gala Committee Chair Erica Goldman, FOP Board Member Catherine Nardi, Board President Mike Borders and Gala Committee Chair Donna Socol are pictured alongside celebrity attendee Star Jones (center) during the 34th annual FOP benefit gala raising over $750,000 for research of women's health.



