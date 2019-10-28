Exagen Featured in Nine Scientific Presentations at 2019 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in Atlanta

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced they will be presenting new scientific data at the American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR/ARHP) Annual Meeting being held November 9-12, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.



“We are very pleased to have nine abstracts accepted including 5 posters and 4 podium presentations at the ACR/ARHP Annual Conference,” shared Thierry Dervieux, Chief Scientific Officer at Exagen. “Not only is this the greatest number of abstracts we have ever presented, but it also reflects the most diverse representation of the laboratory science we are investigating at Exagen. The topics we will be reporting on include clinical utility and clinical validity of the AVISE Lupus test, novel biomarkers in rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, and therapeutic optimization of some of the most widely used drugs in rheumatology.”

A list of accepted abstracts along with links is included below.

Nov 10th

Poster Presentation I Presented by Rosalind Ramsey-Goldman, MD I Abstract: 669

Title: Complement Activation in Probable Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (pSLE) May Predict Progression to SLE Defined by Fulfillment of ACR Classification Criteria

Session Title: SLE - Clinical Poster II: Comorbidities

Podium Presentation | Presented by Daniel J. Wallace, MD | Abstract: 942

Title: A Randomized Prospective Trial to Assess the Clinical Utility of Multianalyte Assay with Complement Activation Products in Diagnosing Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Session Title: SLE–Clinical III: Clinical Trials II

Nov 11th

Poster Presentation I Presented by Michelle Petri, MD I Abstract: 1602

Title: Persistency in Platelet C4d and Thrombosis Risk Score Associated with Thrombosis in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Session Title: SLE - Clinical Poster I: Epidemiology & Pathology

Poster Presentation I Presented by Yevgeniya Gartshteyn, MD I Abstract: 1617

Title: Platelet Bound Complement Split Product (PC4d) May Be a Marker of Platelet Activation and Cardiovascular Events in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Session Title: SLE - Clinical Poster II: Comorbidities

Podium Presentation I Presented by Michelle Petri, MD I Abstract: 1825

Title: Comparison of the Thrombosis Risk Score with Triple Positivity in SLE Thrombosis

Session Title: 3S082: SLE - Clinical II: Flares & Morbidity of SLE

Podium Presentation I Presented by Thierry Dervieux, PhD I Abstract: 1886

Title: Antibody Systems Targeting Citrullinated, Carbamylated, and Peptidyl Arginine Deaminase Autoantigens Distinguish Rheumatoid Arthritis in Combination with Rheumatoid Factors

Session Title: 4M116: RA - Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes III: Diagnosis & Prognosis

Nov 12th

Poster Presentation I Presented by Thierry Dervieux, PhD I Abstract: 2401

Title: Enhanced Methotrexate Polyglutamation in Japanese as Compared to Caucasian Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Starting Methotrexate

Session Title: RA - Treatment Poster III: Safety and Outcomes

Poster Presentation I Presented by Thierry Dervieux, PhD I Abstract: 2536

Title: Distribution and Predictors of Whole Blood Hydroxychloroquine Levels in Clinical Rheumatology Practices in the United States

Session Title: SLE - Clinical Poster III: Treatment

Nov 13th

Podium Presentation I Presented by Solani Narain, MD, MPH I Abstract: 2887

Title: Cell-bound Complement Activation Products in Combination with Low Complement C3 or C4 Have Superior Diagnostic Performance in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Session Title: ACR Abstract: SLE–Clinical II: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, & Outcome

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scientific abstracts accepted for presentation at ACR/ARHP Annual Conference and the potential to lead to increased adoption of any AVISE test. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; if third-party payers do not provide coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products, or they breach, rescind or modify their contracts or reimbursement policies or delay payments for its testing products or promoted therapeutics, or if Exagen or its partners are unable to successfully negotiate payer contracts, Exagen’s commercial success could be compromised; and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACTS:

Westwicke Partners

Mike Cavanaugh

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

646.677.1838



Exagen Inc.

Brian McEvilly

bmcevilly@exagen.com

760.560.1506



