Kofax Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff Speaking at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Gold Coast, Australia

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announces Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff is speaking at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Gold Coast, Australia, an annual gathering exploring the technology, insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business.



Huff’s leading an educational session on day two of the event, taking place Oct. 28 - 31 in Gold Coast, Australia. Kofax is also exhibiting at the conference in Booth 1018 .

What: Intelligent Automation Discussions at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Australia

Who: Kofax Chief Strategy Officer Chris Huff

When: Oct. 28 - 31

Where: Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Cnr Gold Coast Highway & TE Peters Drive, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia

Event Details:

On Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m., Huff will discuss how organizations benefit from cloud-enabled Intelligent Automation. Via case studies and examples, attendees will gain insight into how AI and automation enhance CIO and line-of-business collaboration while driving increased productivity and customer experience.

Thousands of CIOs and IT executives come together at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo to hone leadership skills, refine strategies, and find the innovative technologies to drive their businesses forward. Attendees at the Gold Coast event will be able to network with over 2,000 attendees, engage with 50+ Gartner experts, and learn from more than 150 research-driven sessions.

