THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF) ADDS THREE NEW CORPORATE LEADERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board Chairman Charles Merinoff announced today, the appointment of three new corporate executives from MillerCoors, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Honda, to the TMCF Board of Directors.

"The strength of our dynamic Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Board of Directors can be found in the diverse set of highly accomplished corporate leaders who are dedicated to advancing the life-changing mission of TMCF on behalf of our 47 member-schools," said TMCF Board Chairman and Co-Chairman, Breakthru Beverage Group, Charles Merinoff. "Our students and schools will be well-served by the addition of these executives to our board and I am excited about the strategic vision they will help me accomplish for TMCF."

Newly Appointed TMCF Board of Directors:

Dave Osswald, Chief People and Diversity Officer, MillerCoors

Dave Osswald is currently responsible for driving the growth and development of the MillerCoors team, which includes cultivating a diverse and inclusive culture for the company. Prior to his current role as chief people and diversity officer, he served as associate general counsel. Before joining MillerCoors in 2006 he was in-house counsel for The Marcus Corporation and worked at the law firm of Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren. In addition to TMCF, he serves on the board of directors for multiple non-profit organizations, including the Near West Side Partners, and the Coalition for Children, Youth and Families. Dave earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Joshua Petty, Senior Vice President and Chief Counsel, Booz Allen Hamilton

Joshua Petty plays a major part in managing the legal department and collaborating with outside counsel on complex legal matters. His areas of legal expertise include commercial and government contracting, compliance programs, crisis management, corporate investigations, data protection, technology transactions, intellectual property, dispute resolution, and risk assessments. Before joining Booz Allen, he held several senior positions at Accenture and worked for Lockheed Martin Mission Systems. Joshua earned his B.B.A. in finance from The George Washington University, his M.S. in international business from Johns Hopkins University, and his J.D. from John Marshall School of Law.

William H. Walton III, Vice President, Honda Power Equipment Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

William H. Walton III joined Honda in 1997 as a national trainee. Moving up the corporate ranks he assumed his current position leading the overall strategic direction and vision for the power equipment division in 2018. Additionally, he oversees all operations which include a complete range of outdoor power equipment products, marine outboard motors, and general-purpose engines. Walton holds a B.A. in Business Management from Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA and earned his M.B.A. from Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA.

“This year, TMCF has seen a lot of positive strategic changes that have made our organization stronger, and even better equipped to serve our 47 member-schools and all our amazing students, said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. “Adding Dave, Joshua, and William to our board of directors is the most recent example of really smart moves that will help TMCF remain a strong beacon of light for the entire Black College Community for many years to come

To learn more about the TMCF Board of Directors, visit: https://www.tmcf.org/about-us/meet-the-team/our-board

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

TMCF Press Thurgood Marshall College Fund 202-888-0039 tmcfpress@tmcf.org



