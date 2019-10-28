Reputation.com Leads Discussions on How Reputations Are Made and Protected in Healthcare at HCIC 2019

Company Showcases Expertise in Delivering Exceptional Patient Experiences With Online Reputation Management at 2019 Healthcare Internet Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced it will lead a conference keynote and breakout session that demonstrate how healthcare organizations can develop their online reputation management strategy across the entire patient journey at the 2019 Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC 2019). At the event, which will be held November 4-6 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate, Reputation.com executives will also be available at Booth No. 46 to provide demos of the Reputation.com platform and discuss the results of the updated 2019 Healthcare Reputation Report , which will be unveiled at the show.



In the keynote titled “How Reputations Are Made and Protected In Healthcare,” Patric Wiesmann, managing director and general manager of Healthcare & Life Sciences at Reputation.com, will moderate a discussion between Amanda Henson, director of Online Reputation Management at Kindred Healthcare, and Annie Haarmann, senior director of Marketing Experience Optimization at Ascension, on how healthcare organizations use online reputation management (ORM) to bolster their brands, protect providers and strengthen the overall patient experience. The keynote will take place November 4 from 1:45-3:00 ET in the International Ballroom I/II.

Lindsay Neese Burton, senior director of Strategy and Marketing, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Reputation.com, and Nolan Perry, head of Reputation & Engagement at Sutter Health, will host a breakout session, “Managing the Reputation Ecosystem: How to Be Found and Chosen Online.” Attendees will learn how Sutter Health is ensuring consumers find and choose them online, and then use online feedback to improve the patient experience. The session will take place on November 5 from 10:15-11:15 ET in the Congressional conference room.

To register for the event, please visit the HCIC website .

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform that spans the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

The Reputation.com market-leading platform manages tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies in healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

Media Contact:

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.597.4516

reputation@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/604abaa5-5ef7-44eb-a523-c9da0785e7c0

Reputation.com Leads Discussions on How Reputations Are Made and Protected in Healthcare at HCIC 2019 Keynote Discussion: Reputation.com, Kindred Healthcare and Ascension



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.