TRHC’s CareVention HealthCare to Provide Medication Safety and Pharmacy Services for Gary and Mary West PACE® in North County San Diego

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces today that its CareVention HealthCare Division is providing medication safety and pharmacy services, along with electronic health record and health plan management services, for the Gary and Mary West PACE program in San Marcos, California, which held its official opening October 10, 2019.



PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a federal program that provides comprehensive medical and social services to individuals 55 and older who are nursing-home eligible. There are 130 PACE programs operating 260 PACE centers in 31 states and serving more than 51,000 participants. The goal of PACE is to keep participants living in their own communities while receiving quality care at home.

“TRHC is committed to supporting PACE in California and across the nation,” said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. “Our goal is to enhance humanistic, clinical and economic outcomes for PACE organizations and their participants. We are pleased to be partnering with the Gary and Mary West PACE to provide multiple lines of healthcare technology and services for their participants including our Medication Risk Mitigation solutions.”

PACE organizations nationwide rely on TRHC technology, services and consulting to optimize their outcomes and maintain regulatory compliance. The company’s medication safety and pharmacy services feature proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation software and pharmacists who are board-certified in geriatrics to improve medication outcomes, increase adherence, and reduce participant hospitalizations.

Established with a grant from the Gary and Mary West Foundation, the nearly 20,000-square-foot Gary and Mary West PACE center and its team, including physicians, social workers, nurses, nutritionists, and physical and occupational therapists, offer high-quality, comprehensive, and coordinated healthcare, social services and support for vulnerable seniors with chronic care needs who want to successfully age in place rather than in a nursing home.

“The Gary and Mary West PACE program was specifically created to be the gold standard by which all PACE programs will be measured. We are thrilled to bring the program to North County San Diego seniors and their families and take our place as a vital member of this community, and are pleased to be partnering with TRHC’s CareVention PACE solution companies,” said Renata Smith, executive director of Gary and Mary West PACE. “So often individuals and families who have healthcare needs experience a fractured, hard-to-navigate healthcare system. PACE is just the opposite. In PACE, the interdisciplinary team is the ’heartbeat’ of the program that sets it apart from other care delivery models. We have had numerous enrollees and their families tell us how PACE has positively impacted their lives.”

Gary and Mary West PACE (located at 1706 Descanso Ave., San Marcos, CA 92078 ) provides a wide range of services including adult day programs, medical care, social services, dentistry, home care and physical, occupational and speech therapy. Transportation to and from the center and outside medical appointments is provided, as well as social activities, meals, pharmacy, long-term services and supports, and caregiver training and support groups. All services are managed by an interdisciplinary care team to ensure the coordination of care and clear communication to participants and their families.

Medicare and Medi-Cal reimburse PACE for care. If participants are enrolled in Medicare and Medi-Cal, they will pay nothing, or they will pay their Medi-Cal “share of cost.” The program also accepts people enrolled only in Medi-Cal and people who want to pay privately. There are thousands of seniors in the area that may be eligible for enrollment in Gary and Mary West PACE. To apply or learn more about eligibility, contact Gary and Mary West PACE at (760) 280-2230.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWiseTM, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit www.tabularasahealthcare.com.

About CareVention HealthCare

CareVention HealthCare offers comprehensive, integrated solutions and services for organizations at every stage of PACE (Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), from exploring PACE at the state and organizational levels, through start-up and ongoing operations. Medication management and pharmacy distribution services are offered in conjunction with TRHC’s CareKinesis division. CareVention HealthCare provides end-to-end services to assure regulatory compliance, participant health and safety, and optimized financial management. For more information, visit PACEperfect.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

Contact

Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@TRHC.com

T: 215-870-0829

Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

tabularasa@westwicke.com

T: (443) 213-0500



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.