LIXIL Further Enhances IP Management with Anaqua’s AQX Platform

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that maker of pioneering water and housing products LIXIL has selected Anaqua’s AQX platform for managing its global IP portfolio.

LIXIL is an international water and housing product manufacturer established in 2011 through the integration of five of the most successful building material and housing product companies in Japan. With an IP portfolio of over 20,000 active patents and trademarks, LIXIL’s collective engineering technologies and continuous innovation create sophisticated and advanced products – from shower toilets to energy-efficient windows and home IoT systems - that today reach more than a billion people worldwide.

Headquartered in Tokyo, LIXIL will use Anaqua’s AQX IP management solution, including core modules such as Patent and Trademark Management, Awards Management, as well as newly enhanced Financial Management to support the IP team’s full spend lifecycle. The company will also have access to sophisticated dashboards with internal and external patent analytics for enhanced portfolio insight and IP strategy. In addition, LIXIL will leverage Anaqua Services to further streamline its patent payment processes.

“We have decided to introduce the ANAQUA solution as the global IP management platform that supports and ensures our worldwide business and its growth,” said Masaki Kataoka, General Manager of Intellectual Property Division at LIXIL Corporation. “The AQX platform will strengthen the collaboration within our IP organization across the globe as well as increase the cooperation with other stakeholders both inside and outside of LIXIL. We expect that, through the continuous evolution of the platform, the furtherance of our global IP strategy will be reinforced.”

“LIXIL is one of the most innovative companies in its field and has a very impressive IP portfolio,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “We are thrilled to support LIXIL with our integrated software and services that will enable them to manage their IP operations and strategy in a holistic fashion and also maximize the value of their IP assets.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

About LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on its Japanese heritage, LIXIL creates world-leading technology and innovates to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how it is done; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. LIXIL’s approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Over 75,000 employees operate in more than 150 countries to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. For more information, please visit lixil.com.

