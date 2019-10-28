MEDIA ADVISORY: Wataynikaneyap Power to Announce and Celebrate a Major Milestone in Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Project

/EIN News/ -- THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 29, Wataynikaneyap Power, with Chiefs of the 24 First Nations and other project partners, will make an official announcement about a major milestone in construction of the Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Project (“the Project”). This unprecedented Project is majority-owned by 24 First Nations in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors and will build approximately 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines in Northwestern Ontario to connect 17 remote First Nations communities to the Ontario power grid.

Date: October 29, 2019 Time: 4:00 p.m.- 5:30pm Location: Valhalla Inn, Ballroom 3 1 Valhalla Inn Rd, Thunder Bay Details: Key representatives involved in the project development, construction and funding will be in attendance for the announcement, including: Margaret Kenequanash, Chief Executive Officer, Wataynikaneyap Power

Chiefs from the 24 First Nations

Eliezar McKay, Chair, First Nations LP

Anne Scotton, Regional Director General, Indigenous Services Canada and Jody Knibbs, Director, Major Project Implementation, Indigenous Services Canada

Representatives of the Government of Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines

