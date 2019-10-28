Myriad Genetics to Present Seven Studies at the 2019 National Society of Genetic Counselors Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced that it will present results from seven studies at the 2019 National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) annual meeting being held Nov. 5–8, 2019 in Salt Lake City.



"We are excited to present new data from seven studies at this year’s NSGC meeting," said Susan Manley, MS, CGC, MBA, senior vice president of Medical Services at Myriad Genetics. “Our presentations highlight the company’s commitment to advancing precision medicine in oncology and women’s health.”



A list of presentations at 2019 NSGC is below.

Featured Presentations at 2019 NSGC Myriad

Product

Abstract

Author

Poster Details



myRisk®

Hereditary

Cancer





RNA Research Program Continues to be a

Valuable Tool in Variant Reclassification Susana

San

Roman Poster (A-94)

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

5:45-7:00 p.m. Clinical Utility of Testing for PALB2, ATM,

CHEK2, NBN, BRIP1, RAD51C, and

RAD51D: Management Changes and Patient

Adherence to Provider Recommendations

Katie

Johansen

Taber

Poster (A-97)

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

5:45-7:00 p.m.







Foresight®

Carrier

Screen



Fragile X Carrier Screening Accompanied by

Genetic Consultation has Clinical Utility in

Populations Beyond Those Recommended

by Guidelines

Katie

Johansen

Taber

Podium (C-08)

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

10:35-10:50 a.m.

Classifying the Severity of Conditions on an

Expanded Carrier Screening Panel

Aishwarya

Arjunan Poster (C-329)

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

1:20-2:35 p.m. Minimizing Results Delivery Time for Couples

Undergoing Carrier Screening by Using a

Tandem-Submission-with-Partner-Reflex

(“Tandem Reflex”) Strategy



Aishwarya

Arjunan

Poster (C-330)

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

1:20-2:35 p.m.



PrequelTM

Prenatal

Screen



WGS-based NIPS Without a Fetal Fraction

Threshold: What are the Clinical Outcomes of

No-Calls?

Susan

Hancock Poster (A-334)

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

5:45-7:00 p.m. Expanded Aneuploidy Analysis Reveals

Trisomy 2: Evidence of Rare Aneuploidy via

NIPS Provides Opportunity for Focused Care

Susan

Hancock Poster (C-315)

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

1:20-2:35 p.m.

About Myriad myRisk ® Hereditary Cancer

The Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer test uses an extensive number of sophisticated technologies and proprietary algorithms to evaluate 35 clinically significant genes associated with eight hereditary cancer sites including: breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate and gastric cancers and melanoma.

About Foresight ® Carrier Screen

The Myriad Foresight Carrier Screen is designed to maximize detection of at-risk couples for serious, prevalent, and clinically-actionable conditions. Foresight has a rigorous disease selection that focuses on 175+ conditions that provides meaningful information to patients. Additionally, Foresight offers superior technology with unmatched detection rates for the vast majority of genes on the panel (>99% across ethnicities) which means patients can trust both positive and negative results.

About Prequel TM Prenatal Screen

The Myriad Prequel Prenatal Screen is a noninvasive prenatal screen that uses cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to determine if a pregnancy is at an increased risk for chromosome abnormalities, such as Down syndrome. Prequel has been shown to be superior to screening methods that use maternal age, ultrasound and serum screening. Additionally, Prequel has a lower false-positive rate and false-negative rate than these other methods. The Prequel Prenatal Screen can be ordered with the Foresight Carrier Screen and offered to all women, including those with high body mass index, and ovum donor or a twin pregnancy.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five critical success factors: building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .



