Top key reasons to attend SMi’s 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference in 3 weeks

Maritime Information Warfare 2019

SMi reports: With just three weeks to go, SMi group share the highlights for this year’s conference in London.

In recent news, Vice Admiral Brian Brown, the Commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) expects increasing fleet integration as Information Warfare (IW) becomes more broadly recognised as an integral part of Navy warfighting.He stated "Our IW 'culture' is emerging across all IW specialties; it will continue to mature in the upcoming decade. In 10 years…our collective IW capabilities to assure command and control, provide predictive battlespace awareness, and deliver integrated IW fires will be integral to all plans and operations…"Achieving operational effectiveness and "Information Advantage" is now imperative to the success of any navy – delegates will have the opportunity to join this crucial discussion in three weeks' time at the Maritime Information Warfare Conference The two-day event will discuss the strategies, systems, and new technologies to increase information warfare capabilities while also exploring the challenges associated with information warfare.SMi Group's 3rd annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference will take place on the 18th-19th November in London, UK. Key themes of the event are to include Artificial Intelligence, Information Exploitation and Big Data, Cyber Security and Defence, Command Control Communication and Computers, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and more.The highlights of the conference include:• Delegates will hear a keynote briefing from Commodore Ian Annett, Assistant Chief of Staff Information Warfare and Chief Information Officer, Royal Navy, on the Future of Royal Navy Developments and Capabilities• The two-day conference will pay close attention to Artificial Intelligence, in particular how a mixture of automation and machine learning is building the platforms and capabilities of the future• Delegates will explore updates on Maritime Systems and Platforms across NATO• The 2019 agenda places emphasis on Cyber Warfare, and the importance of more effective Cyber Defence as the maritime sphere becomes more information technology-centric• The event will clarify the different ways NATO Navies interpret and take advantage of concepts such as Information Exploitation and Cyber SecurityAttendees will benefit from over 4 hours of networking time and 14+ insightful presentations from an excellent speaker line up, making Maritime Information Warfare an important diary date for anyone in the maritime domain. Those who attend the conference will have the opportunity to meet and network with key figures in maritime, including:Airbus Defence and Space, Canadian Navy, Deloitte, Deutscher Bundestag, Edelman UK, Embassy of Ukraine, IBM, Joint Forces Command, Mass, NATO Act, NATO Allied Maritime Command, NATO MARCOM, NATO STO-CMRE, Naval War College, Netherlands Maritime Headquarters, Portuguese Navy, Roke Manor Research Ltd, Royal Navy, Royal Netherlands Navy, Stratbyrd Consulting, Systematic A/S, Thales UK, Thinke Company Ltd, UAE GHQ, University of Plymouth, US Navy War College and Ventura Associates Inc, and many more.



