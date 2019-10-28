AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Reports EPS of $1.71, Economic EPS of $3.16

Completed investment in Garda Capital Partners

Completed BlueMountain transaction and received approximately $90 million in proceeds

Repurchased $110 million in common stock and announced $0.32 cash dividend per common share

WEST PALM BEACH. Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG, said:

“AMG reported Economic earnings per share of $3.16 in the third quarter and net client cash outflows of ($19.7) billion, driven primarily by certain quantitative strategies across liquid alternatives and global equities. However, we continued to generate strong momentum in private markets, wealth management, and fixed income, and our Affiliates further strengthened their long-term investment performance track records in fundamental global and emerging markets equity strategies."

“Looking ahead, clients continue to recognize boutique managers’ inherent advantages in generating alpha, especially in volatile markets. We are focused on generating long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through our proven partnership approach, and actively re-allocating resources toward the areas of highest growth and return in our business. With our track record of successful partnerships and financial flexibility, along with ongoing momentum in our new investment pipeline, we are well-positioned to generate earnings growth and create long-term shareholder value through the execution of our strategy.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions, except as noted and per share data) 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 Operating Performance Measures AUM (at period end, in billions) $ 829.6 $ 750.7 $ 829.6 $ 750.7 Average AUM (in billions) 834.1 765.4 834.5 770.7 Net client cash flows (in billions) 0.9 (19.7 ) 3.3 (42.2 ) Aggregate fees 1,278.0 1,130.5 4,210.7 3,545.6 Financial Performance Measures Net income (loss) (controlling interest) $ 124.9 $ 86.3 $ 394.9 $ (6.8 ) Earnings (loss) per share (diluted) 2.34 1.71 7.27 (0.13 ) Supplemental Performance Measures (1) Adjusted EBITDA (controlling interest) $ 237.8 $ 206.5 $ 770.5 $ 641.3 Economic net income (controlling interest) 184.0 159.4 594.8 498.5 Economic earnings per share 3.45 3.16 10.99 9.75 For additional information on our Supplemental Performance Measures, including reconciliations to GAAP, see the Financial Tables and Notes.

Capital Management

The Company announced a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.32 per common share, payable November 21, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased $110 million in common stock. In addition, AMG’s Board of Directors increased the Company’s share repurchase authorization to a total of 8.2 million shares.

About AMG

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG’s strategy is to generate long‐term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG’s innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2019, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $732 billion, pro forma for a transaction which has since closed, in more than 500 investment products across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

Financial Tables Follow

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT - STATEMENT OF CHANGES (in billions) BY STRATEGY - QUARTER TO DATE Alternatives

Global Equities

U.S. Equities

Multi-Asset &

Fixed Income

Total

AUM, June 30, 2019 $ 288.2 $ 268.2 $ 109.8 $ 106.0 $ 772.2 Client cash inflows and commitments 8.1 8.5 3.6 4.9 25.1 Client cash outflows (17.2 ) (15.0 ) (8.5 ) (4.1 ) (44.8 ) Net client cash flows (9.1 ) (6.5 ) (4.9 ) 0.8 (19.7 ) New investments 4.0 — — — 4.0 Market changes 2.2 (1.2 ) (0.2 ) 1.0 1.8 Foreign exchange (1.6 ) (2.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (4.2 ) Realizations and distributions (net) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) — — (0.5 ) Other (2.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (2.9 ) AUM, September 30, 2019 $ 280.9 $ 258.2 $ 104.3 $ 107.3 $ 750.7





BY STRATEGY - YEAR TO DATE Alternatives

Global Equities

U.S. Equities

Multi-Asset &

Fixed Income

Total

AUM, December 31, 2018 $ 293.5 $ 243.8 $ 97.6 $ 101.1 $ 736.0 Client cash inflows and commitments 28.2 27.7 12.4 15.0 83.3 Client cash outflows (47.7 ) (43.5 ) (21.0 ) (13.3 ) (125.5 ) Net client cash flows (19.5 ) (15.8 ) (8.6 ) 1.7 (42.2 ) New investments 4.0 — — — 4.0 Market changes 11.2 32.6 16.6 9.3 69.7 Foreign exchange (1.8 ) (1.3 ) — — (3.1 ) Realizations and distributions (net) (2.7 ) (0.2 ) — (0.1 ) (3.0 ) Other (3.8 ) (0.9 ) (1.3 ) (4.7 ) (10.7 ) AUM, September 30, 2019 $ 280.9 $ 258.2 $ 104.3 $ 107.3 $ 750.7





BY CLIENT TYPE - QUARTER TO DATE Institutional

Retail

High Net

Worth

Total

AUM, June 30, 2019 $ 447.8 $ 208.9 $ 115.5 $ 772.2 Client cash inflows and commitments 11.6 9.2 4.3 25.1 Client cash outflows (24.8 ) (15.9 ) (4.1 ) (44.8 ) Net client cash flows (13.2 ) (6.7 ) 0.2 (19.7 ) New investments 4.0 — — 4.0 Market changes 1.5 0.1 0.2 1.8 Foreign exchange (2.2 ) (1.9 ) (0.1 ) (4.2 ) Realizations and distributions (net) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) — (0.5 ) Other (2.4 ) (0.5 ) — (2.9 ) AUM, September 30, 2019 $ 435.1 $ 199.8 $ 115.8 $ 750.7





BY CLIENT TYPE - YEAR TO DATE Institutional

Retail

High Net

Worth

Total

AUM, December 31, 2018 $ 432.9 $ 195.4 $ 107.7 $ 736.0 Client cash inflows and commitments 33.6 35.6 14.1 83.3 Client cash outflows (61.4 ) (51.4 ) (12.7 ) (125.5 ) Net client cash flows (27.8 ) (15.8 ) 1.4 (42.2 ) New investments 4.0 — — 4.0 Market changes 35.9 22.7 11.1 69.7 Foreign exchange (1.4 ) (1.9 ) 0.2 (3.1 ) Realizations and distributions (net) (2.6 ) (0.3 ) (0.1 ) (3.0 ) Other (5.9 ) (0.3 ) (4.5 ) (10.7 ) AUM, September 30, 2019 $ 435.1 $ 199.8 $ 115.8 $ 750.7





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (QUARTERLY) Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 Consolidated revenue $ 601.3 $ 549.0 Consolidated expenses: Compensation and related expenses 253.6 222.0 Selling, general and administrative 102.8 91.5 Intangible amortization and impairments 30.1 21.1 Interest expense 19.6 19.5 Depreciation and other amortization 5.3 6.2 Other expenses (net) 10.2 13.1 Total consolidated expenses 421.6 373.4 Equity method income (net) (2) 59.7 10.3 Investment and other income 11.0 6.7 Income before income taxes 250.4 192.6 Income tax expense 48.5 30.5 Net income 201.9 162.1 Net income (non-controlling interests) (77.0 ) (75.8 ) Net income (controlling interest) $ 124.9 $ 86.3 Average shares outstanding (basic) 53.1 50.4 Average shares outstanding (diluted) 55.4 50.4 Earnings per share (basic) $ 2.35 $ 1.71 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 2.34 $ 1.71





RECONCILIATIONS OF SUPPLEMENTAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES (QUARTERLY) (1) Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 Net income (controlling interest) $ 124.9 $ 86.3 Intangible amortization and impairments 44.9 68.4 Intangible-related deferred taxes 12.2 3.5 Other economic items 2.0 1.2 Economic net income (controlling interest) $ 184.0 $ 159.4 Average shares outstanding (adjusted diluted) 53.2 50.4 Economic earnings per share $ 3.45 $ 3.16 Net income (controlling interest) $ 124.9 $ 86.3 Interest expense 19.6 19.5 Income taxes 46.2 28.3 Intangible amortization and impairments 44.9 68.4 Other items 2.2 4.0 Adjusted EBITDA (controlling interest) $ 237.8 $ 206.5 See Notes for additional information.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (YEARLY) Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 Consolidated revenue $ 1,813.9 $ 1,684.0 Consolidated expenses: Compensation and related expenses 761.3 708.2 Selling, general and administrative 314.4 283.3 Intangible amortization and impairments 76.5 72.0 Interest expense 62.6 57.4 Depreciation and other amortization 16.5 16.7 Other expenses (net) 33.4 36.2 Total consolidated expenses 1,264.7 1,173.8 Equity method income (loss) (net) (2) 191.3 (318.5 ) Investment and other income 36.7 22.0 Income before income taxes 777.2 213.7 Income tax expense 146.1 4.4 Net income 631.1 209.3 Net income (non-controlling interests) (236.2 ) (216.1 ) Net income (loss) (controlling interest) $ 394.9 $ (6.8 ) Average shares outstanding (basic) 53.9 51.1 Average shares outstanding (diluted) 56.3 51.1 Earnings (loss) per share (basic) $ 7.32 $ (0.13 ) Earnings (loss) per share (diluted) $ 7.27 $ (0.13 )





RECONCILIATIONS OF SUPPLEMENTAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES (YEARLY) (1) Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 Net income (loss) (controlling interest) $ 394.9 $ (6.8 ) Intangible amortization and impairments 166.9 583.5 Intangible-related deferred taxes 30.1 (83.6 ) Other economic items 2.9 5.4 Economic net income (controlling interest) $ 594.8 $ 498.5 Average shares outstanding (adjusted diluted) 54.1 51.1 Economic earnings per share $ 10.99 $ 9.75 Net income (loss) (controlling interest) $ 394.9 $ (6.8 ) Interest expense 62.6 57.4 Income taxes 138.7 (3.1 ) Intangible amortization and impairments 166.9 583.5 Other items 7.4 10.3 Adjusted EBITDA (controlling interest) $ 770.5 $ 641.3 See Notes for additional information.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET Period Ended (in millions) 12/31/2018 9/30/2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 565.5 $ 402.5 Receivables 400.6 485.1 Investments in marketable securities 119.3 30.6 Goodwill 2,633.4 2,629.8 Acquired client relationships (net) 1,309.9 1,222.6 Equity method investments in Affiliates (net) 2,791.0 2,359.7 Fixed assets (net) 104.3 92.9 Other investments 201.1 205.2 Other assets 94.0 250.6 Total assets $ 8,219.1 $ 7,679.0 Liabilities and Equity Payables and accrued liabilities $ 746.6 $ 648.0 Debt 1,829.6 1,792.6 Deferred income tax liability (net) 511.6 411.6 Other liabilities 162.7 346.5 Total liabilities 3,250.5 3,198.7 Redeemable non-controlling interests 833.7 847.1 Equity: Common stock 0.6 0.6 Additional paid-in capital 835.6 742.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (109.0 ) (125.0 ) Retained earnings 3,876.8 3,813.6 4,604.0 4,431.8 Less: treasury stock, at cost (1,146.6 ) (1,361.8 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,457.4 3,070.0 Non-controlling interests 677.5 563.2 Total equity 4,134.9 3,633.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,219.1 $ 7,679.0

Notes

(1) As supplemental information, we provide non-GAAP performance measures of Adjusted EBITDA (controlling interest), Economic net income (controlling interest) and Economic earnings per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP performance measures to assess our performance before our share of certain non-cash expenses and to improve comparability between periods. Adjusted EBITDA (controlling interest) represents our performance before our share of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments, and adjustments to our contingent payment arrangements. We believe that many investors use this non-GAAP measure when assessing the financial performance of companies in the investment management industry. Under our Economic net income (controlling interest) definition, we add to Net income (controlling interest) our share of pre-tax intangible amortization and impairments (including the portion attributable to equity method investments in Affiliates), deferred taxes related to intangible assets, and other economic items which include non-cash imputed interest (principally related to the accounting for convertible securities and contingent payment arrangements) and certain Affiliate equity expenses. Economic net income (controlling interest) is used by management and our Board of Directors as our principal performance benchmark, including as a measure for aligning executive compensation with stockholder value. Economic earnings per share represents Economic net income (controlling interest) divided by the Average shares outstanding (adjusted diluted). In this calculation, the potential share issuance in connection with our junior convertible securities is measured using a “treasury stock” method. Under this method, only the net number of shares of common stock equal to the value of the junior convertible securities in excess of par, if any, are deemed to be outstanding. We believe the inclusion of net shares under a treasury stock method best reflects the benefit of the increase in available capital resources (which could be used to repurchase shares of common stock) that occurs when these securities are converted and we are relieved of our debt obligation. The following table provides a reconciliation of Average shares outstanding (adjusted diluted):





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 9/30/19 Average shares outstanding (diluted) 55.4 50.4 56.3 51.1 Stock options and restricted stock units — — — 0 Convertible securities (2.2 ) — (2.2 ) — Average shares outstanding (adjusted diluted) 53.2 50.4 54.1 51.1





These non-GAAP performance measures are provided in addition to, but not as a substitute for, Net income (controlling interest), Earnings per share (controlling interest) or other GAAP performance measures. For additional information on our non-GAAP measures, see our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. (2) The following table presents equity method earnings and equity method intangible amortization and impairments, which in aggregate form Equity method income (loss) (net):





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 Equity method earnings $ 81.9 $ 62.4 $ 300.3 $ 210.6 Equity method intangible amortization and impairments (22.2 ) (52.1 ) (109.0 ) (529.1 ) Equity method income (loss) (net) $ 59.7 $ 10.3 $ 191.3 $ (318.5 )

Forward Looking Statements and Other Matters

