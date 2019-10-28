MNP Consumer Debt Index Update: Canadians finding themselves with less money each month, over half concerned about their ability to repay their debts

Stable interest rates are a cold comfort to those already having a difficult time making ends meet

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even though the Bank of Canada has stated that it will keep interest rates stable until next year, over half (54%) of Canadians say they are more concerned about their ability to repay their debts than they used to be. The concern could be the result of declining wiggle room in household budgets. After paying all their current bills and debt obligations, Canadians say they are, on average, left with $557 at the end of the month, a drop of $142 since June and the lowest level since tracking began in February 2016. Nearly half (48%, +4 pts) say they are left with less than $200 including three in ten (29%) who say they already don’t make enough money to cover all their bills and debt obligations each month (+4 pts).



The findings are part of the latest MNP Consumer Debt Index conducted quarterly by Ipsos. Now in its tenth wave, the Index tracks Canadians’ attitudes about their consumer debt and their perception of their ability to meet their monthly payment obligations.

“We’re seeing less and less wiggle room in household budgets. Many Canadians don’t have enough to cover all their expenses let alone put anything away for rainy day savings,” says Grant Bazian, President at MNP LTD, the country’s largest insolvency practice. “The reason this is alarming is because it is often unexpected expenses that force people to take on more debt they can’t afford and that begins a cycle of increasing servicing costs, and eventual default.”

It’s no surprise that with less in the bank at month-end, Canadians’ ability to cope with unexpected expenses has been shaken. Seven in ten are not confident in their ability to cope with life-changing events - such as a divorce, unexpected auto repairs, loss of employment or the death of a family member - without increasing their debt.

“Unexpected expenses can plague people regardless of age or income but they're most devastating for people who already have a large amount of debt. Our research shows that most households do not have enough cash for inevitable life events like a car repair,” says Bazian who recommends having at least three to six months of expenses saved in case of emergencies.

Canadians may have fewer dollars left at month-end to buffer them from sudden expenses but, somewhat surprisingly, they are growing generally more positive about their personal financial situations. According to the index, three in ten (27%) say that their debt situation is better than it was a year ago (+3 pts) and around the same number (35%) say that it is better than five years ago (+2 pts). In addition to being optimistic about the present, an even greater proportion feel more positive about the future, with four in ten (39%) expecting that their debt situation a year from now will be better (+3 pts), and half (50%) believing that it will be better five years from now (+3 pts).

“Household debt has eased marginally and the current holding pattern on interest rates may be giving Canadians a sense of optimism about their finances. Still, the fact remains that many are drowning in debt and most don’t have a clear path to repayment,” says Bazian pointing to evidence from the research showing that many may intend to take on more credit to make ends meet over the next year.

Just about half (47%) of Canadians say they don’t think that they will be able to cover all their living and family expenses for the next 12 months without going further into debt, a two-point increase since June. Furthermore, just under half (48%) are confident they won’t have any debt in retirement, a three-point drop.

“It seems many have resigned themselves to owing money for life. Interest rates may remain stable for now but that is a cold comfort to those already having a difficult time making their debt payments at the current rate,” says Bazian.

A large portion of Canadians (47%) are concerned about how rising interest rates will impact their financial situation, down two points since June. Forty-five per cent agree that if interest rates go up much more, they are afraid they will be in financial trouble (-4 pts). Finally, a third (34%) are still concerned that rising interest rates could move them towards bankruptcy (-2 pts).

“Whether you're saddled with credit card debt, line of credit, a mortgage, a car loan, or all of the above, now is the time to be paying it down. If you feel like your debt is out of control, get professional help to help design a debt relief strategy. Beyond taking on more debt to deal with debt, the single biggest mistake people make is waiting too long to seek help,” says Bazian.

