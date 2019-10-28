Orgenesis to Present at the Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc . (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a leading cell and gene therapy enabling company providing centralized CDMO manufacturing and development services through its subsidiary Masthercell Global, Inc., as well as localized point-of-care development and processing centers, today announced that it will be presenting at the Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference being held on October 28-29, 2019 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Vered Caplan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 29th at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time, in Track 2 - Preserve Ballroom B, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com .

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. The Company operates through two platforms: (i) a point-of-care (“POCare”) cell therapy platform (“PT”) and (ii) a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) platform conducted through its subsidiary, Masthercell Global. Through its PT business, the Company’s aim is to further the development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (“ATMPs”) through collaborations and in-licensing with other pre-clinical and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies and research and healthcare institutes to bring such ATMPs to patients. The Company out-licenses these ATMPs through regional partners to whom it also provides regulatory, pre-clinical and training services to support their activity in order to reach patients in a point-of-care hospital setting. Through the Company’s CDMO platform, it is focused on providing contract manufacturing and development services for biopharmaceutical companies. Additional information is available at www.orgenesis.com.

Contact for Orgenesis:

David Waldman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Orgs@crescendo-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.