Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Partners with US Pharmacy Network Operating in 10 States

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has partnered with a US pharmacy network to offer Reliq’s iUGO CARE remote patient monitoring platform to their chronic disease patients across 10 States, primarily on the US East Coast.



“We are very pleased to announce that Reliq has partnered with a US pharmacy network on a new outreach model aimed at providing their prescribing physicians and patients with new options for managing chronic conditions,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Our partner manages pharmacies in 10 states, primarily along the US East Coast, with a network of 10,000 prescribing physicians who treat patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, Congestive Heart Failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The pharmacies deliver general pharmacy services to individuals, and also provide specialized services including dispensing for long term care, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. Reliq’s iUGO CARE platform can help empower and engage patients coping with chronic conditions at home or in residential care facilities, helping to improve their health with medication adherence tools and remote monitoring of key health metrics. For many patients their local pharmacist is the member of their care team that they see the most frequently. We’re excited to partner with a pharmacy system to leverage the physician-pharmacist and patient-pharmacist relationships to improve health outcomes and expand continuity of care.”

About Reliq Health Technologies, Inc.

Reliq is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO CARE platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO CARE allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home and in the community setting, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO CARE provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.