Gateway Health Announces 2020 Dual-Special Needs Medicare Plans (D-SNP) and Four-Star Rating from CMS

Plans Include Transportation, Vision and Dental Benefits and Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Health, a managed-care organization focused on the total health of its members, today announced the details of its 2020 D-SNP plans for Medicare beneficiaries who qualify for Medicaid or receive assistance from the State of Pennsylvania. Additionally, Gateway announced it has earned a four-star quality rating (out of five stars) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), based on its performance against specific clinical, member experience and customer service measures.



In addition to covering Medicare Parts A, B and D, Gateway offers enhanced supplemental benefits to support the needs of its members. Expanded supplemental benefits include:

Dental care : Up to $3,500 for preventive and comprehensive coverage with some members eligible to receive dentures

Vision : One free pair of standard lens glasses or contacts

Hearing: Up to $1,500 for hearing aids every two years

Nutritional support : 28 meals for two weeks post-discharge from an in-patient hospital or rehab stay

Over-the-counter medication support: Up to $1,200 for OTC medication and health-related products

Transportation : Up to 50 one-way rides for transit to non-urgent medical services

Fitness : Free gym memberships through Silver Sneakers

Opioid treatment: Free treatment for those struggling with opioid abuse

Gateway is also rolling out special supplemental benefits for people who have chronic illnesses. Eligible members with the following conditions may receive:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): An indoor air quality kit that includes an air purifier, vacuum, set of anti-allergen box spring and mattress/pillowcase covers

Insulin-Dependent Diabetes: Additional 24 one-way trips to approved non-health related locations (i.e. grocery store, social meetings, family and friend visits, daily errands)

End-Stage Renal Disease: Additional 14 meals for one additional week post-discharge from an in-patient hospital or rehab facility

“At Gateway, we understand that achieving health equity means addressing factors beyond just physical health. What makes Gateway’s plans stand out is our commitment to going above and beyond for our members, who are often dealing with multiple chronic conditions while struggling to make ends meet. Our unique special supplemental benefits aim to improve the quality of life for those living with chronic illnesses, such as COPD,” said Mala Suri, Vice President of Medicare Programs at Gateway Health. “Members choose Gateway because they know they are receiving excellent benefits from a team of people who truly care about their wellbeing.”

“Reaching a four-star designation from CMS is testament to Gateway’s ability to execute on improving clinical outcomes and an enhanced customer experience. This new rating also provides us with the ability to deliver an even stronger experience in future years, working together with our provider partners to help our members break down barriers and achieve total health,” said Cain Hayes, President and CEO of Gateway Health.

Gateway Health offers Medicare plans across 37 counties in Pennsylvania and is the chosen health plan for more than one-third of eligible Pennsylvania residents who qualify for D-SNP plans. For more information, visit www.gatewaymedicare.com or call 1-877-GATEWAY.



About Gateway Health

Gateway Health is a leading managed care organization that believes total health and wellness cannot be attained by simply providing access to health care. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges for members in 37 Pennsylvania counties. Gateway Health's associates focus on enhancing the lives of plan members through innovative care models and tailored approaches to health management, delivered in partnership with a robust network of primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also embedded in neighborhoods, providing meaningful programs and outreach to the community at-large.

Gateway Health offers HMO plans with a Medicare Contract. Some Gateway Health plans have a contract with Medicaid in the states where they are offered. Enrollment in these plans depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Gateway Health complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. Gateway Health does not exclude people or treat them differently because of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. ATTENTION: If you speak English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-800-685-5209, (TTY: 711). ATENCIÓN: Si usted habla español, tenemos servicios de asistencia lingüística disponibles para usted sin costo alguno. Llame al 1-800-685-5209, (TTY: 711). 小贴士：如果您说普通话，欢迎使用免费语言协助服务。请拨 1-800-685-5209, (TTY: 711).

