Nuance Partners with The Sullivan Group to Add Emergency Medicine Guidance to Dragon Medical Advisor

Newest Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (“CAPD”) solution portfolio mitigates emergency department risk and improves patient safety

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., and DENVER, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the American College of Emergency Physicians ( ACEP ) conference, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today launched a new emergency medicine solution for Nuance’s Dragon Medical Advisor (DMA) with integrated content from The Sullivan Group (TSG) to help emergency department (ED) physicians improve patient safety and lower liability risks.



Available through Dragon Medical One (DMO), which is already used in more than 3,900 emergency departments for over 135.9 million visits annually, DMA with ED Guidance, through an exclusive agreement between Nuance and TSG, embeds TSG’s risk mitigation and patient safety content within Nuance’s Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (“CAPD”) solution. It adds AI-powered tools for diagnostic advice, clinical best practices, and improved documentation at the point of care to help reduce the occurrence of adverse safety events and the potential for missing diagnoses, the most common cause of ED-related malpractice litigation.

“Integrating our content and decision support into Nuance’s CAPD solution is a game-changer that enhances diagnostic accuracy and reduces the risk of adverse events,” said Dan Sullivan, M.D., J.D., president and CEO of The Sullivan Group. “This intuitive solution harnesses the power of AI to provide seamless, efficient guidance real-time during the patient encounter. Healthcare organizations are focused on achieving high reliability in their operational processes; we are bringing high reliability to clinical decision making and judgement.”

TSG’s products and services have been used by more than 1,000 acute care facilities to drive greater alignment in clinical practice patterns to improve patient safety. Since 1998, they have trained nearly 100,000 clinicians and their platform impacts over 20 million patient visits annually. Working with some of the nation’s largest healthcare systems, their solutions have been shown to reduce diagnosis-related malpractice claims by up to 70 percent.

“Dragon Medical Advisor delivers industry-leading workflow and knowledge automation as a seamless part of the physician’s existing workflow,” said Michael Clark, senior vice president and general manager of Provider Solutions, Nuance. “This new emergency medicine content, combined with Dragon Medical Advisor’s comprehensive analytics will have a positive impact on quality, and patient and financial outcomes.”

Dragon Medical Advisor with ED Guidance is part of a broader set of solutions optimized to address the main factors affecting emergency medicine physician satisfaction, patient safety and ED risk profiles. According to a November 2018 article in the The Journal of Emergency Medicine, “Mitigation of risk is best accomplished through constructive communication, intelligent documentation, utilization of clinical practice guidelines and generalizable diagnoses, careful management of discharge against medical advice, and establishing follow-up for diagnostic studies ordered while in the ED (especially x-ray studies).”

The new ED Guidance solution, along with Pediatric Guidance and Surgical CAPD , is part of a growing series of workflow-integrated CAPD solutions tailored for a wide array of medical specialties. To learn more about Dragon Medical Advisor with ED Guidance and how it improves clinical alignment and compliance for emergency medicine, visit here .

About The Sullivan Group

Since 1998, The Sullivan Group has been a leading authority in patient safety and medical error reduction. Their RSQ® Solutions platform has been used by over 1,000 acute care facilities in the US, and their patented Risk Mitigation Module has been used by over 500 emergency departments. By partnering with The Sullivan Group, many large hospital system clients have noticed significant reductions in their malpractice claims and improvements in their patient outcomes.

About Nuance Healthcare

Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance’s award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .

