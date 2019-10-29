Wetime, the family app for young and old

Wetime is proud to launch its very primary family-based app called Wetime.Wetime is a safe platform to intimately connect with your family,save special moments

OOSTKAMP, WEST-VLAANDEREN, BELGIUM, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wetime is proud to launch its very primary family-based app called Wetime. Wetime is a safe platform to intimately connect with your family, connect with other families, and share unique moments. Wetime is born from the brain of Lucy, a happily married mother of two children that realized the importance and the impact of mobile devices on her family.

We listen attentively to our users.

Our mobile app is designed after a year of testing and listening to our active users and non-users. We are opening our app to families, single parents and the children in the family. Hence, this is precisely an app for the whole family because we aimed accurately to build bridges between your family members. Our app allows our users to instantly connect with other matching families from within the local community.

Key Features

To properly use Wetime is exceptionally easy. Just download the app in the App Store and Google Play to create a family account and connect with your partner and children. We time additionally offers user-friendly tools with key features listed as follows:

1. The Yellow Car Game that will be naturally loved by the children and promptly makes every car trip exciting

2. The Left and Right game that allows our users to enjoy a lively adventure and discover unknown places

3. The Relationship tools that will cause our users in getting to appreciate each other better, and live your memories together and;

4. The Connection tools that will support our users to make new genuine connections and discover families with the same interests and background and connects them.

Our CEO

Speaking at the launch Mr Sietse Schelpe, CEO: “Wetime is an undoubtedly family fun and friendly app like no other because we offer so much more than social matching. We understand that nowadays, it is hard to find quality time to spend with your family. So we created this app, that families can be connected and forge a deeper bond that will last a lifetime. We also wanted to graciously assist families in including great social circles and in reasonably achieving a meaningful life together with the local community. That is why we can properly say that Wetime changes the way you typically look at social media.”

Contact

For further information, please contact :

Wetime, Media Relations

Mr. Sietse Schelpe

ERNEST CLAESSTRAAT 11,8020 OOSTKAMP, BELGIUM

Email: sietse@wetime.eu

Phone : +32 493881164



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.