Dr. Patrick Williams of Transformational Living to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WINDSOR, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all have a unique reason for being here, but most of won't find what it is until midlife or beyond. Unfortunately by then, most have given up on their dreams, but happiness is about transcending mediocrity to live as fully as possible.

Dr. Patrick Williams is an author, personal development coach and the founder of Transformational Living. Dr. Williams has developed a new program titled “Getting Naked with Your Clothes On,” a training program for coaches, consultants and therapists to live a more authentic life, and help their clients do the same.

“I have always been interested in what makes people live beyond mediocrity, not diagnoses or problems,” says Dr. Williams. “That’s what attracted me to coaching. Getting Naked with Your Clothes On is about emotional transparency at the right time, right place with the right person.”

To share a truth we’re not fully aware of or even ashamed of can seem frightening, but Dr. Williams assures our shadow is not all dark and disastrous, it's just the part of us that need that light shined so we can be more of who we want to be.

“It’s about courageous vulnerability, living honestly but cautiously: you don't want to get naked with just anybody; you want to get naked with the right trusted person.”

An early pioneer in the field of coaching, Dr. Williams was one of the founding members of the International Coaching Federation in 1995. Today, the ICF is considered the gold standard for the coaching profession.

“My vision is for people to have more passion and zest and need for loving collaboration,” says Dr. Williams. “If we had more people learning to share honestly and lovingly and carefully with trusted listeners, they will inspire others to live their purpose.”

For more information, visit www.drpatwilliams.com



