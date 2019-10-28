InsuraGuest Signs Contract with Lexington Hotel & Conference Center

Lexington Hotel will integrate InsuraGuest’s InsurTech software to provide guests with an InsuraGuest Guest Protection Policy at the time of check-in

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – InsuraGuest, Inc.® today announces it has signed a contract with Cal-Vegas, Ltd.® for their Lexington Hotel & Conference Center property located in Jacksonville, Florida. The contract provides the hotel with specialized Guest Protection Policies for its guests utilizing InsuraGuest’s proprietary InsurTech software.



InsuraGuest’s API will integrate with the hotel's property management system to access the facility’s 300-plus rooms. Upon integration, the InsuraGuest software will help the hotel transfer its exposure to certain liabilities by offering the specialized guest protection policies to patrons staying at the hotel.

The hotel will purchase the InsuraGuest coverage and extend it to each registered guest and all of their room occupants upon check-in. A charge will be placed on the guest’s folio as a separate line item and will be paid for by the guest. The specialized policy affords coverage for theft of personal property while in the hotel as well as medical expenses due to accident and accidental death and dismemberment.

“It is our responsibility to offer our guests a comfortable and safe stay,” said Bernie Moyel, COO of Cal-Vegas. “InsuraGuest will offer our guests protection during their stay and continue to provide our guests with the positive experience they expect when staying at our hotels.”

InsuraGuest is administered by the InsuraGuest Insurance Agency.

About Cal-Vegas, Ltd.

Cal-Vegas, Ltd. was formed in 1996 to own and manage lodging facilities throughout the U.S., both for its own accounts and for third-party owners. “Hotel Development, Operations & Management is our passion, style and expression.” Over the years, Cal-Vegas has developed a reputation for treating independently owned properties under its management with the same fiscal prudence, operational savvy and practical insight that it delivers to branded hotels. This level of owner-grounded management has made Cal-Vegas the ideal choice for owners, asset managers, lenders and receivers for any of their limited-service inns, full-service hotels and country clubs.

www.CalVegas.com

About InsuraGuest. Inc.

InsuraGuest Inc. is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company utilizing its proprietary flagship InsurTech software platform to provide specialized insurance products to end users in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets. The company’s first focus is on the B2B hotels and vacation rentals sectors, where its API integrates with the clients’ property management systems to offer guests a specialized guest protection policy. The platform and policy combination “InsurTech” product helps transfer the exposure to liability away from the client/property while guests benefit from potential accident and loss coverage during their stay.

www.InsuraGuest.com

