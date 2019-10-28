Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services Market

Growing inclination toward cost-efficient managed services is expected to drive the growth of the IoT managed services market. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2018, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Happiest Minds Technologies

Harman International Industries

Hcl Technologies

Infosys

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Tieto

Virtusa

Wipro

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4059632-global-internet-of-things-iot-managed-services-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Management Services

Network Management Services

Data Management Services

Equipment Management Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

Communication

Intelligent Transportation

Smart Energy/Utilities

Smart

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet of Things (IoT) Managed Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4059632-global-internet-of-things-iot-managed-services-market

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.