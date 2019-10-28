Anti-lock Braking System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Anti-lock Braking System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Anti-Lock Braking System Market 2019

The anti-lock braking system or ABS is a safety system found in cars and various other automobiles to help the driver control the car during periods when intensive braking is required or when the condition of the road is slippery or unconducive to the traction of the wheel. It prevents the wheels of the car from locking up thus helping it to prevent skidding uncontrollably. Vehicle control is increased and the distance required to stop on either wet or dry surfaces is considerably reduced.

Top Companies covered in the report are:

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Continental Ag

Autoliv Inc

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

WABCO

ZFTRW

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

Advics Co., Ltd.

Each anti-lock braking System has four vital components without which the system is unable to function. Speed sensors that are connected to any of the four wheels of the automobile or in some cases the differential of the vehicle provide the information to the ECU about when the wheels are about to lock. A valve is present in the brake line of each one of the brakes to be able to control both the opening and closing. A pump is used to get the pressure of the brake fluid back up while the controller controls the whole set of operations.

The report published on the global anti-lock braking system market is a valuable source of guidance to not only organizations but also individuals who are interested in the industry. From a global perspective, the report analyzes the future as well as the historical data prospects to present the overall market size of the ABS market while also categorizing the export and import of anti-lock braking systems in various regions around the world. The market share for key manufacturers around the world is included in the report as well.

Market segmentation

The global anti-lock braking system market can be divided into two main market segments based on the type of ABS system used as well as the different applications that each type of anti-lock braking system can be used for.

Market split according to type: Based on the method of actuation of the system they are:

Hydraulic braking system: It uses a hydraulic fluid (oil) to actuate the system.

Pneumatic braking system: The ABS system is actuated with the help of compressed air.

Market split according to application: Based on the various applications of the different types of hydraulic systems they can be categorized into:

Motorcycles

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional overview

Due to the presence of a huge number of both multinational and regional vendors of anti-lock braking systems around the world, the market is highly diversified while at the same time being highly competitive. According to the report published, it states that a large number of vendors of ABS systems are investing to develop new lightweight and compact ABS systems while at the same time trying to expand their global presence. Many large vendors are also trying to figure out new and innovative ways to enter the ABS market in the lucrative Asia-Pacific region. The market share for the different types, applications, and regions are included in the report from the year 2014 to the year 2019.

Industry news

Bulls, a German brand has announced that two e-mountain bicycles or MTBs will come with anti-lock braking system (ABS) as a standard option. The ABS designed will prevent skidding and a host of other advantages which will include the system being able to automatically detect dangerous conditions and will assist the rider by providing smoother braking to the front wheel.

