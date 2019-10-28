PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market

Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. In 2018, the global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AiRISTA

CSR Group

Samsung Networks

Ubisense

Zebra Technologies

Awarepoint

BeSpoon

Convergence Systems

DecaWave

Essensium

Tyco Security Products

ThingMagic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Systems

Tags

Market segment by Application, split into

Asset and Inventory Tracking

Personnel Tracking

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

