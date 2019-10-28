Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market
Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. In 2018, the global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AiRISTA
CSR Group
Samsung Networks
Ubisense
Zebra Technologies
Awarepoint
BeSpoon
Convergence Systems
DecaWave
Essensium
Tyco Security Products
ThingMagic
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Systems
Tags
Market segment by Application, split into
Asset and Inventory Tracking
Personnel Tracking
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
