CRISPR Technology Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2024

CRISPR Technology Market 2019

CRISPR technology is the latest breakthrough in the field of genomics and DNA studies. It is capable of being used to edit genomes and alter DNA structure. It is shorthand for CRISPR-Cas9. The protein Cas9 is an enzyme that can act as a molecular scissor and be used to cut strands of the target DNA. The modifications can greatly alter gene functions. With the possibilities and power that comes with this technology, many ethical questions have been raised against this scientific finding.

Top Companies covered in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

GenScript

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

Horizon Discovery Group

Agilent Technologies

Cellecta, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Origene Technologies, Inc.

Synthego Corporation

Toolgen, Inc.

It can be used in many medical and scientific frontiers such as correcting genetic defects, treating diseases like cancer that affect the DNA, preventing the spread of diseases, and even in agriculture to improve crops and yields. Given the range of applications the global CRISPR technology market holds a lot of potential. The market can see a lot of growth in the near future with the advancements in the allied technological fields and new discoveries. The scientific and medical communities are investing a lot into this field backed by some governments.

The global CRISPR technology market report gives a detailed information on the market structure with the value chain and the current market trends. The market presence of the key players across products and distribution practices and pricing policies have been studied to give a comprehensive CRISPR Technology market report. The competitive landscape and market forecast for the coming years up to 2025 have been given by the report. It also gives the anticipated growth rates and driving and inhibiting factors impacting the market. The market data for the analysis has been derived through both secondary and primary sources.

Market Segmentation

The major segmentation in the global CRISPR technology market would be based on the types of products and services available. The market split based on the product type would be CRISPR Enzymes, CRISPR Libraries, CRISPR Kits, and other CRISPR products. Based on the services available in the market, the segmentation would be into gRNA Design and Vector Construction, Cell Line Engineering, Screening Services, and other CRISPR services. The segmentation based on the application would be into Biomedical, Agricultural, Industrial and Biological Research. The report also gives the market outlook based on the end-user. This includes:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Each of the above play an important role in the overall advancement in the market.

Regional Analysis

The regions and countries covered by the report are North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Ireland, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, the Rest of APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Analysing the prospects and developments in each of these regions, the report looks to give the market presence in these regions. The regional market share and market ranking analysis have been conducted in order to give a comprehensive view of the global market composition. The competitive market scenario with new product innovations, key strategic moves and partnerships, and the start-ups ecosystem have also been covered in the CRISPR Technology report.

Industry News

Beam Therapeutics, a startup created by Feng Zhang, a pioneering mind behind the CRISPR gene-editing technology, is all set to be the latest to file an IPO. With all the paperwork in place, the move is aimed at raising US$100 million. All the big names in the field have already hopped onto the IPO bandwagon led by big names like CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and Intellia Therapeutics.

