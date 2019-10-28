Recruitment Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Recruitment Software– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

Global Recruitment Software Market Report 2019, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities



Market Overview:

In the current business world, recruitment has become highly competitive. Recruitment specialists/ HRs have to compete with other organizations to find potential employees. As the HRs have to interview a large number of applicants to employ a suitable candidate, this whole procedure becomes extremely hectic and time-consuming. Acquiring an efficient recruitment software is the best pay to deal with complex recruitment procedures. The recruitment software helps HR professionals in numerous ways. The recruitment software is considered valuable as it enhances the recruiter's productivity. The advanced cloud-based recruitment software solutions enable the recruiters to access the essential data remotely and effectively work from anywhere!

Recruitment software helps organizations in enhancing their online presence. Recruitment software enables the HRs to connect to popular social media platforms, such as Twitter, LinkedIn, and other job portals, and connect with a broad array of potential candidates. These tools help HR professionals in developing unique and engaging recruitment posts. Recruiting involves numerous tedious tasks, such as form filling, test evaluation, candidate verification, etc. Employing an efficient recruitment software can effectively speed up the whole procedure and reduce manual efforts. These software solutions help HRs in improving sourcing and screening strategies.

The recruitment software offers some extraordinary tools enabling effective communication. These tools allow the HRs to automate complex operations, such as sending response emails. These solutions help organisations to improve their communication channels and maintain candidates in the loop. The recruitment tools further help in streamlining the data flow throughout the recruitment procedure. With the help of this tool, organizations can effectively connect with the online job portals. Most organisations use recruitment software to gather useful insights related to candidates, which they can then analyze to improve their recruitment procedure. These tools are designed and developed with the motive to automate the whole recruitment procedure.

Major players in the global Recruitment Software market include:

Swiftpro

PeopleFluent

Recruiterbox

Bond International Software

Taleo (Oracle)

Ascentis

Colleague Software

iCIMS

Jobscience

Bullhorn

Microdec

Lumesse

Cornerstone

SuccessFactors (SAP)

MatchMaker Software

Jobvite

Kenexa (IBM)

Market Segmentation:

The global recruitment software market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, enterprise size, and regional markets.

Major product types-

Saas-based

On-premises software



A large number of software providers have started using cloud technology to deliver their services remotely. The cloud-based solutions have an extremely valuable platform, infrastructure, and services that can help the organization to deal with the complex recruitment procedure by enhancing the HR's productivity. The cloud-based solutions are cost-effective and offer a personalized and customized experience to the clients. By using cloud-based solutions, organizations can effectively cut the installation and maintenance costs, which is a great thing. The recruitment software can be effectively utilized by all the small, medium, and large-sized organisations.

Regional Overview:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions driving the recruitment software market. Factors, such as growing industrialization, increasing digitization initiatives by the government, ongoing technical advancements, and improvements in the recruitment procedure are expected to drive the demand for advanced recruitment software in the Asia Pacific region. North America is another prominent market for recruitment software. A growing number of IT industries, the existence of some leading market players, and increased demand for high-quality recruitment across major industry verticals are expected to drive the market growth in the North American Region. The UK, Germany, France, and Italy are the major countries driving the product demand in Europe.

Industry News:

Skeeled, a unique technological solution, is gaining high traction across the staffing and IT industries. The software offers an innovative and modern approach to centralise and automate recruitment procedures, aiming to help organizations hire faster and better. Presently, Skeeled positions itself as the only specialized tool offering a set of features that can be customised as per the organization's recruitment necessities. Skeeled includes applicant tracking, online test generation system, and video interviewing systems, which, in turn, helps in enhancing HRs productivity.

