Light Emitting Diode (LED) 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market 2019

Due to the worldwide shift towards sustainability, the global LED phosphor market is set to grow at a CAGR of over 20.1% by 2025. The increase in the usage of LED phosphor stems from the fact that it offers a greater color rendering index and higher operational efficiency in terms of energy and cost. Additionally, LED lighting solutions are available in a wide range of applications.

The surge in consumer electronics has catalyzed the growth of the LED phosphors market. It is widely used in LED and LCD TVs, displays, laptops, smartphones, tablets, automotive parts, and lighting equipment.

This report on the global LED market covers the following manufacturers:

GE Lighting

Lumileds

OSRAM

Cree

Seoul Semiconductor

Nichia

Broadcom

Bridgelux

Citizen Electronics

Dialight

Epistar

Everlight Electronics

Edison Opto

Intematix

Nationstar

Stanley Electric

Toshiba Lighting And Technology

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4420737-global-light-emitting-diode-led-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmentation

The LED phosphor market can be primarily segmented on the basis of the end-user applications and the type of technology used.

Based on the end-user application, the market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

As phosphor LEDs offer warmer and whiter shades, the residential segment is expected to generate the maximum demand for phosphor LEDs.

In terms of the type of technology used, the LED phosphors may be broadly classified as:

Silicate Phosphors: Europium doped silicate systems (White light)

Garnet Phosphors: Cerium doped silicate systems (Warm yellow light)

Aluminate Phosphors: Europium/Neodymium doped silicate systems

Nitride Phosphors: Rare earth element activated phosphors

Regional Analysis

For the purpose of this report, the following regions were considered:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

As per the findings, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register a surge in the demand for LED phosphor, especially in countries like South Korea, Japan, and China. This increased demand may be attributed to the usage of these LEDs in the manufacturing of consumer electronics. On the other hand, regions like Europe and North America would be shifting to using LEDs as a result of governmental and regulatory policies.

Industry News

UK's leading LED manufacturer, Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. has achieved a native blue and green emission from the same wafer as a replacement for a phosphor converter. This discovery of micro-LEDs is laying the pathway for efficient virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) glasses.

Quite recently, Plessey also created the first of its kind wafer-level-bonded monolithic 3000 pixels per inch, GaN-on-Si micro-LED emissive display over an active matrix of CMOS backplane.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4420737-global-light-emitting-diode-led-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Analysis by Regions

North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) by Country

Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) by Country

Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) by Country

South America Light Emitting Diode (LED) by Country

Africa and Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) by Countries

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Segment by Type

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Segment by Application

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.