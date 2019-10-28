Light Emitting Diode (LED) 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market 2019
Due to the worldwide shift towards sustainability, the global LED phosphor market is set to grow at a CAGR of over 20.1% by 2025. The increase in the usage of LED phosphor stems from the fact that it offers a greater color rendering index and higher operational efficiency in terms of energy and cost. Additionally, LED lighting solutions are available in a wide range of applications.
The surge in consumer electronics has catalyzed the growth of the LED phosphors market. It is widely used in LED and LCD TVs, displays, laptops, smartphones, tablets, automotive parts, and lighting equipment.
This report on the global LED market covers the following manufacturers:
GE Lighting
Lumileds
OSRAM
Cree
Seoul Semiconductor
Nichia
Broadcom
Bridgelux
Citizen Electronics
Dialight
Epistar
Everlight Electronics
Edison Opto
Intematix
Nationstar
Stanley Electric
Toshiba Lighting And Technology
Segmentation
The LED phosphor market can be primarily segmented on the basis of the end-user applications and the type of technology used.
Based on the end-user application, the market can be segmented as:
Residential
Commercial
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
As phosphor LEDs offer warmer and whiter shades, the residential segment is expected to generate the maximum demand for phosphor LEDs.
In terms of the type of technology used, the LED phosphors may be broadly classified as:
Silicate Phosphors: Europium doped silicate systems (White light)
Garnet Phosphors: Cerium doped silicate systems (Warm yellow light)
Aluminate Phosphors: Europium/Neodymium doped silicate systems
Nitride Phosphors: Rare earth element activated phosphors
Regional Analysis
For the purpose of this report, the following regions were considered:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
As per the findings, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register a surge in the demand for LED phosphor, especially in countries like South Korea, Japan, and China. This increased demand may be attributed to the usage of these LEDs in the manufacturing of consumer electronics. On the other hand, regions like Europe and North America would be shifting to using LEDs as a result of governmental and regulatory policies.
Industry News
UK's leading LED manufacturer, Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. has achieved a native blue and green emission from the same wafer as a replacement for a phosphor converter. This discovery of micro-LEDs is laying the pathway for efficient virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) glasses.
Quite recently, Plessey also created the first of its kind wafer-level-bonded monolithic 3000 pixels per inch, GaN-on-Si micro-LED emissive display over an active matrix of CMOS backplane.
