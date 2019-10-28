Sanitary Napkins 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Sanitary Napkins Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Consumption and Forecast to 2025”

Sanitary Napkins Market 2019

The global Sanitary Napkins industry is now growing steadily. These are also known as sanitary pads or menstrual pads. These are absorbent items which are used by women generally for absorbing the menstrual blood. These napkins come with different layers of quilted cotton fabric. However, some may come with other types of superabsorbent polymers, or there can be some type of plastic. Currently, they are available in different sizes and shapes. The absorption ability of the product can vary from one product to another.

Market Segment by Top Manufacturers, this report covers

Kotex

Stayfree

Carefree

Bodyform

Organyc

Natracare

KleanNara

ElisMegami

Whisper

Sofy

Laurier

HelenHarper

Unicharm

For many years, women have depended on homemade cotton clothes during their menstrual period. However, now, the scene has changed a lot. The increasing awareness among all women about feminine hygiene has increased the demand for napkins throughout the world. Local government, NGOs, and others in different countries are carrying out various initiatives to spread awareness about feminine hygiene among women. For instance, governments in African countries are distributing sanitary pads for free of cost to increase the usage of such pads.

On the other side, most of the manufacturers are now launching low-cost products to expand their customer base and business to different regions. For example, they have introduced napkins with wings and fragrances. It can also be said that aggressive promotions greatly influence the global market. In the year 2018, the global market value was USD 20.5 billion. However, it is anticipated that the market will reach USD 28 billion by the end of 2024 with a CGAR of 5.3 %.

Market Segmentation of the Sanitary Pads

The global Sanitary Napkins market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Regions. Based on type, the market is segmented into Cotton Sanitary Pads, Dry Mesh Sanitary Pads, and Cotton Soft Type Sanitary pads or Napkins. It is expected that cotton soft type sanitary pads will account for a maximum market share during the forecast period owing to the popularity and comfortability. Based on applications or end-users, the market is split into online stores and Retail outlets. The online store is expected to contribute a considerable revenue to the global market as most to women are now buying pads from such stores.

Geographical Market Segmentation

The World Sanitary Napkins market is segmented into different regions and countries to come out with an accurate market value prediction. It is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Middle East & Africa. The report suggests Asia Pacific region will create a massive opportunity for the sanitary pads market in the coming years. In some countries like India, nearly 80 percent of rural women are still using homemade cloth pads. But the government is now taking major steps to create awareness. So, this will significantly drive market growth during the forecast period.

Latest Industry News

Carefree has recently launched a new panty liner pad and Sanitary Napkins which can prevent odor. The company is now planning to acquire new technology and materials to come up with more such pads with unique features. The pads will offer maximum comfort and its 8-hour odor control system provides long-lasting freshness for maximum freshness.

