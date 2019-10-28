Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market. This report focused on Building Information Modeling (BIM) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)

Overview:

Business Information Modeling is a process to generate and manage digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of places. The Business Information Modeling process is supported by numerous tools, technologies and contracts. It is heavily used in businesses that require planning, designing, construction, and operation and maintenance of diverse physical infrastructures. These physical structures include water, refuse, electricity, gas, communication utilities, roads, railways, bridges, ports, and tunnels. The files obtained from a building information modeling software are called building information models.

Building information modeling is used in diverse industries. These industries include architecture, civil, construction, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing), plant, and structural. Building information modeling generally deals with 3D, which includes width, height, and depth. Advancing new technologies and heavy research and development in building information modeling has now further extended the industry. It now also has a 4D feature that takes into account time, 5D that deals with the additional feature of costs, and 6D that takes into account as-built operation.

It aims to lower costs, improve efficiency, lower emissions, accelerate the delivery of the output, and improved exports. It also aids in improved visualization and productivity. By 2024, the global building information modeling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2%. This would bring the global market value of building information modeling market to $4,210 million by 2024. Advanced computer controlled fabrication and digital design tools have given a substantial boost to the building information modeling market.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type of end-user, the building information modeling market is divided into architects, engineering government offices and businesses, contractors, owners, and others. On the basis of application type, the building information modeling market is categorized three major sections. These sections are 3D building information modeling management of design models, 4D business information modeling management of schedule, and 5D business information modeling management of costs. Due to rapid adoption and demand of services, architecture, engineering, and construction industry is expected to become the largest market section for building information modeling.

Regional Analysis:

In 2017, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Spain) was leading the building information modeling market. With a market share of over 36%, Europe was closely followed by the United States (falling in the North America region) at 32%. With Europe still leading the market, significant growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific regions of India, China, and other Southeast Asia regions. The significant growth of building information modeling software market in Europe is due to the increased promotion and adoption of the same by the European governments. The high costs of ownership and implementation have been interfering with and slowing down the market in other regions.

Industry News:

Currently, the biggest players in the Building Information Modeling or BIM market are Autodesk, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Trimble Navigation, Dassault Systemes S.A., RIB Software AG Robert Mcneel & Associates, Cadsoft Corporation, Siemens, AVEVA, Aconex, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, Hongye Technology, Beijing Explorer Software, Lubansoft, Glodon, and PKPM. In May 2019, Autodesk combined the power of building information modeling and cloud. Users can visualize a digital model of intelligent virtual reality.

