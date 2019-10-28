Construction Estimating Software Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Construction Estimating Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Construction Estimating Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Construction Estimating Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Construction Estimating Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Construction Estimating Software market. This report focused on Construction Estimating Software market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Construction Estimating Software Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

UDA Technologies

Bluebeam

RedTeam

Microsoft

JBKnowledge

Takeoff Live

FastEST

Vision InfoSoft

QuoteSoft

eTakeoff

ProEst

BuildingConnected

PrioSoft

Advanced Electrical Technologies

AppliCad

Glodon

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4029194-global-construction-estimating-software-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

Market Overview

Construction estimating software refers to an advanced job costing solution that is designed and developed primarily for contractors, builders, and construction organizations of any particular trade. Construction estimating software is extremely critical for contractors and builders as it can effectively reduce error in construction-related procedures. Also, construction estimating software accounts for specified industry standards and updated information. With construction estimating software, contractors, builders, and construction industries can efficiently track and control operational costs and manage the budget of construction both before and during the lifecycle of a particular construction project. A growing number of building & construction industry and ongoing advancements in construction procedures are the primary factors supporting the demand construction estimating software.

Modern construction estimating software helps construction companies in proposal development. Also, this software offers specialized cost comparison functionalities and can be easily integrated with bid management software. Whereas the bid management tools offer only the management of tenders and bids, construction estimating software offers additional valuable services, such as takeoff and cost management procedure. Construction estimating software is extremely essential for contractors, construction companies and landing business, therefore they are included in several construction suites, but can also be acquired as a standalone software product. Rising complexity in construction cost analysis is the primary factor driving the demand for construction estimating software.

Principally, standalone construction estimating software interfaces operate efficiently with construction accounting and construction management solutions. Some advanced construction estimating software suites are developed to meet the requirements of specific industries, such as mechanical HVAC and utility firms. However, the common ones are flexible enough to be used across different trade specialities. Construction estimating software is critical as it helps contractors to generate accurate and precise estimates, bill of quantities, and takeoffs for particular construction-based projects. Also, advanced construction estimating software can generate or provide templates for developing proposals, bids, business cost reports, and other kinds of project-related documents.

Market Segmentation

The global construction estimating software market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, and regional markets.

Based on the product types, construction estimating software can be classified into-

• Cloud, SaaS, Web

• Installed-PC

• Installed-Mobile

Based on applications, construction estimating software market can be segmented into-

• Party A

• Intermediaries

• Construction Party

Cloud-based construction estimating solutions are extremely critical for small and medium-sized organizations as these solutions are cost-effective and can be customized as per the client's requirement. Also, cloud-based construction estimating software can effectively digitize quantities. Cloud-based construction estimating solutions can facilitate markups of line articles, business proposals, and job site and customer-related information. Some advanced construction estimating software also offer or provide the contractor with access to cost databases.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, construction estimating software market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the prominent market for construction estimating software. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the rising number of building and construction organizations, growing construction projects as a result of commercialization, advancements in construction procedures, and rising complexity of construction cost estimation. A large number of construction companies in the North American region have started to automate the accounting and construction management procedures. This factor is expected to strengthen the demand for construction estimating software. The Asia Pacific is another leading market for construction estimation software.

Industry News

Assemble Systems, an advanced SaaS-based construction estimating solution is to attain high dominance across several construction companies. The system enables construction organizations and contractors to condition, connect and query BIM data to main workflows including takeoffs, design reviews, value engineering, cost estimating, change management, and schedule management. This is the best construction management solution that reduces workload by streamlining and automating the complex cost-estimation and value engineering-related procedure.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

2 Regional Market

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 ConclusionFig Global Construction Estimating Software Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4029194-global-construction-estimating-software-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.