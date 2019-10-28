Mexus new Merrill Crowe gold recovery plant to be operational by November 1st, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that its new Merrill Crowe gold recovery plant, located at the companies Santa Elena mine, is on schedule to be operational by November 1st, 2019. Leaching, recovery, and processing will begin shortly thereafter. In addition, new mineralized material is being added to the mines heap leach pad. Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson Sr, added “Completion of the new Merrill Crowe gold recovery system was the last step needed to enable the company to meet its goal of processing 3000 tons a week. We just completed the last sale of gold dore from our 30gpm test run and are ready to increase our efforts and gold output.”



About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

