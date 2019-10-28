Global Blood Testing Devices Market Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Blood Testing Devices Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Blood testing is crucial for the diagnosis of various chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, anemia and coronary heart disease. It is one the routine examinations and does not require special preparation. There are various types of blood test recommended by the healthcare provider to analyze the components of blood and determine the presence of diseases. Glucose test, creatinine test, coagulation test and full blood count are common blood tests done in hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The blood testing devices market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as increasing demand for portable and handled blood testing devices and growing demand of diagnostic testing. Other factors governing the growth of the market are increasing number of patients with chronic disease such as diabetes, kidney diseases and other.

Additionally, integration of software application with blood testing devices will enhance the growth opportunities in the blood testing devices market. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Blood Testing Devices manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Bio-Rad

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens

Trinity Biotech

BioMerieux

Luminex

Getein Biotech

Goldsite Diagnostics

North America holds the largest share in the blood testing devices market with US being the largest contributor to the market growth. In North America, new product launches by key players and availability of various types of technologically advanced analyzer and other instruments are the key factors driving the growth of the market. In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to exhibit potential growth due to rising emphasis on early diagnosis of disease and growing awareness about point-of-care testing blood testing. India, Japan and China are expected to be the major countries contributing to the growth of the market due to developing healthcare sector, huge demand for diagnostic services and rising prevalence of diseases.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bench-Top

Portable

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Others

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

