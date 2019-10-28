Global Food Glazing Agents Market Growth Report 2019 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Revenue and Forecast

A new market study, titled “Global Food Glazing Agents Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The primary factor driving the global success of food glazing agents is the increasing demand of food glazing agents in end-use applications such as bakery, confectionery, processed foods, functional food, and convenience foods. Functional foods segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application for the food glazing agents market. This report focuses on Food Glazing Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Glazing Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Food Glazing Agents in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Food Glazing Agents manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Capol

Mantrose-Haeuser

Strahl & Pitsch

British Wax

Masterol Foods

Stearinerie Dubois

Poth Hille

Koster Keunen

Bj International

Carnauba Do Brasil Ltda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Stearic Acid

Beeswax

Carnauba Wax

Candelilla Wax

Segment by Application

Candy Snacks

Processed Meat

Fruits And Vegetables

Functional Food

Other

