Relax In Comfort new Store Opened its Doors at Westshore Plaza Mall and is Excited to Introduce the Exclusive Rest bed

Tampa has many mattress stores, very few focus on the health and wellbeing of the customer. Relax In Comfort opened its Tampa store to make a difference.

Our focus will always be on the health and well-being of our customers. Sleep is your superpower.” — Don DePaulis

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax In Comfort entered the Tampa, FL market and opened its doors at the Westshore Plaza Mall October 1st, 2019. “Although the Tampa, St. Pete market has many mattress stores, very few focus on the health and well-being of the customer. The Tampa, St. Pete Market asked and we answered, with a full line of adjustable number beds and massage chairs ” said Don DePaulis, President of Relax In Comfort.Relax In Comfort is excited to introduce the exclusive REST BED . The First Ever bed that uses Artificial Intelligence. The Rest Bed Automatically changes the level of Support your body needs in 5 specific zones. It’s the Absolute epitome of Customization Without Compromise. You simply must visit and experience the Rest Bed.Additionally, Relax In Comfort, brings to Tampa the Exclusive x10 Bed that thousands of happy customers are already enjoying. If you enjoy superior quality and excellent service, you need to get to the Westshore Plaza Mall, Tampa and say hello to Owner Operator Shish Uppal.Mr. Uppal is a breath of fresh air and offers a Powerful Punch of Love, Service, and Excellence with Integrity says Don DePaulis of Relax In Comfort. He comes highly qualified with an extensive background in the financial services industry. He also traveled the state of Florida giving educational seminars on Adjustable beds and Magnetic field therapy showing the importance of positioning your body perfectly and accessing your greatest Superpower which is Great Sleep. Mr. Uppal is a Unique and Gifted individual with a Passion for Excellent Service and he enjoys educating and empowering his customers in making the very best choice when it comes to great sleeping solutions. Visit Relax In Comfort at Westshore Plaza, Tampa and you will leave encouraged and uplifted after a conversation with Shish Uppal, Says President Don Depaulis of Relax in Comfort.Relax In Comfort, Tampa is now offering tremendous savings for their Grand Opening and giving customers the opportunity to save thousands over the leading number bed brand (SN). Please rush to the brand new Relax In Comfort, Westshore Plaza Mall, Tampa to take advantage of the Generous Grand Opening Packages being offered for a very limited time. We look forward to serving everyone in the Tampa and surrounding areas.



