Mobile Heaters Market Size Worth US$ 447 Million By 2026

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “ Mobile Heaters Market By Product (Infrared Heater, Diesel heater, Electric Heater, Gas heater, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), By End-User (Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities And Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



Asia Pacific region has dominated the regional segment in the year 2018. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the rising investment in infrastructure development. The governments of emerging economies in the region are also initiating funding on the development of infrastructure is supporting the regional market growth. The rapidly growing construction activities in developing economies including China and India among others in the region are favoring the market value. In addition, the rapid urbanization along with the increasing migration of rural populations to urban areas is also stimulating the regional market growth. Furthermore, the increasing discretionary income simultaneously increasing the purchasing power of customers is further fuelling regional growth. Apart from this, the Europe region is expected to exhibit stable growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for sustainable heating systems from residential, industrial, and commercial establishments.

The construction sector mobile heaters have exhibited the highest growth in the year 2018 and the segment is also expected to dominate the end-user segment over the forecast period. The rapidly increasing construction activities across the globe are favoring segment growth. The favorable government initiatives driven by the emerging economies for the development of infrastructure are further contributing to the segment growth. The increasing focus of major players for the development of high-quality mobile heaters which can help in finishing the construction work as early as possible is anticipated to create potential demand over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the mobile diesel heaters dominated the product segment in the year 2018 and the segment is also expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the advantages associated with them. The advantages of mobile diesel heaters include CFM airflow to circulate air and get rid of excess moisture, no harmful emissions, fire safety, and the ability to heat indoor or outdoor industrial areas, the factors supporting the segment growth. The availability of diesel heaters in various ranges and applications in various sectors including drying buildings, heating greenhouses, heating warehouses and various shops like workshops and shop floors, and outdoor works are further bolstering the segment growth.

Some of the leading competitors are Planar Marine & Truck Air Heaters Ltd., Polartherm Oy, Cahill Heating Rentals, Flexiheat UK Ltd., DRYCO U.S.A, Pinnacle Climate Technologies, ENCE GmbH, FROST FIGHTER, and Biemmedue Spa. The competitors of the industry are involved in research & development activities for providing more advanced and energy-efficient solutions to the customers and also for the expansion of their product portfolio.

Some of the key observations regarding Mobile Heaters industry include:

Energy Systems Southeast (ESSE) started offering mobile heaters in 2017 which were specially designed for the ease of operation, efficiency & enhanced job safety and reliability on any kind of job site. The company provides Generac Mobile Heaters, which are designed for a number of specific applications. Flameless heaters are ideally designed for job sites where an open flame is prohibited. Indirect fired mobile heaters are ideal for heating jobs big and small.

Thermo-Tech Inc. launched a new model named MH-400 in 2019. It's a mobile conveyor belt heater or a deicing system designed to eliminate freezing and sticking on conveyor belts and related components. The new model features a heating capacity of 35,000 to 400,000 BTU, 304 stainless steel constructions and a remote air filtering for use in dusty conditions.

Generac Power Systems has relaunched its heater line with a new MFH900 mobile flameless heater, which is specifically designed and manufactured for fulfilling the demands of the oil and gas industry. The heater plays an important role in the rental market. In addition, the heater features include a 4.4L Perkins Tier 4 engine that puts out 875,000 Btu/hour, along with 5.0-in. static pressure and 5,000 CFM airflow. Furthermore, the company has also celebrated its 60th anniversary in June 2019 along with the relaunch of the mobile heater with a special event at the company’s completed multi-million-dollar headquarters in Waukesha, Wis.

