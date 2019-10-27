Hoyer Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting

“Today, we mark one year since the horrific and heartbreaking shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. That act of violent anti-Semitism continues to serve as a reminder that this vile and ancient form of bigotry still lingers even in the twenty-first century. Along with a sharp rise in anti-Jewish hatred and Holocaust denial, as well as the disturbing neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville in 2017, the Tree of Life shooting must call us all to action as Americans to redouble our efforts to banish intolerance from our midst.

“In Congress, I will continue to speak out against anti-Semitism and stand up for programs that keep Jewish community institutions safe. But more important is the work that every American must undertake in every community in this country – to educate, to listen, and to open our minds and our hearts to those who are different from us so we can see our common humanity above all. “At the same time, we must continue to push for commonsense legislation to prevent gun violence. The House has passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, and I urge the Senate to do the same. We must do more to stop mass shootings of any kind and make this country safer from this epidemic of violence."