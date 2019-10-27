Hoyer Statement on the Death of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

“The death of al-Baghdadi is a significant event in the fight against ISIS and its brand of violent extremism. I congratulate the American and allied personnel who played a part in this mission’s success. I hope this raid brings a measure of comfort to the families of ISIS’s victims.

“It is important to remember that the death of one man does not mean the end of ISIS’s threat to America and the world. It is deeply concerning that President Trump handed ISIS a huge victory just days ago when he abandoned our allies who led the fight against ISIS on the ground. As a result, potentially hundreds of ISIS prisoners, including those who might become the next al-Baghdadi, were able to escape and may now be regrouping to plan the organization’s next attacks.

“I look forward to learning more about what material U.S. forces captured during the raid, and I expect Congress to be briefed in full. This fight against ISIS is not over. Our country must have a strategic and effective policy to counter ISIS that does not squander today’s success.”