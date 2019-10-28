Global Growth in Monoclonal Antibodies-How iCo Therapeutics Inc., Biogen, Provention Bio & Achillion Pharmaceuticals Win

Investorideas.com releases a report on the growth of the global monoclonal antibody market and how this is affecting industry decisions moving forward.

iCo Therapeutics Inc., (TSX:ICO.V)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering pharmaceutical/biotech stocks releases snapshot reporting on the growth of the global monoclonal antibody market and how this is affecting industry decisions moving forward.Full Story:According to recent industry reports,“ The Monoclonal Antibodies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%.. Poised to reach over US$44.3 Billion by the year 2025, Inflammatory Disease will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.”iCo Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF) thinks so. The Company, which identifies existing development stage assets for use in underserved ocular and infectious diseases, recently announced several corporate developments related to their monoclonal antibody product, Bertilimumab.iCo has been monitoring a current US court-mandated auction process, with respect to systemic uses of Bertilimumab, previously sublicensed to Immune Pharmaceuticals. On October 21, 2019, the bankruptcy court in New Jersey approved a sale order relating to the assignment of the sublicense of iCo's assets to Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) . With respect to the court approved assignment to Alexion, iCo did not object and their rights as the sub-licensor will continue under the sublicense agreement if Alexion acquires the asset in accordance with terms submitted to the bankruptcy court. Further approval by Israeli courts will be required. The company expects in the coming weeks to comment on outcomes, a potential new partnership and next steps for this asset.Bertilimumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody with specificity for human eotaxin-1 and inhibits its function.Favorable results from pre-clinical assessments resulted in three clinical studies of Bertilimumab conducted in the EU (a total of 126 patients – healthy individuals, patients with a history of seasonal allergic rhinitis and individuals with a history of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis) provided evidence of good safety and tolerability of Bertilimumab when administered by the intravenous (IV) or intranasal route as well as topical application to the eye.More recently, Bertilimumab has been investigated in two Phase 2 trials. The first trial targeted patients with a skin condition called bullous pemphigoid and revealed good safety and efficacy results. A second trial has been carried out in patients with an inflammatory bowel disease called ulcerative colitis. Results from this trial are still pending. A Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with vernal keratoconjunctivitis and/or atopic keratoconjunctivitis (involving cornea and conjunctiva) is in preparation. A number of other indications have also been considered.Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai, Co., Ltd. recently announced that, after consulting with the US FDA, Biogen plans to pursue regulatory approval for Aducanumab, an investigational treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Aducanumab is a monoclonal antibody that is supposed to prevent or slow down neurodegeneration by removing toxic beta-amyloid plaques from the brain in the early stages of this condition.The Phase 3 EMERGE Study met its primary endpoint showing a significant reduction in clinical decline, and Biogen believes that results from a subset of patients in the Phase 3 ENGAGE Study who received sufficient exposure to high dose Aducanumab support the findings from EMERGE. Patients who received Aducanumab experienced significant benefits on measures of cognition and function such as memory, orientation, and language. Patients also experienced benefits on activities of daily living including conducting personal finances, performing household chores such as cleaning, shopping, and doing laundry, and independently traveling out of the home. If approved, Aducanumab would become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline of Alzheimer’s disease and would also be the first therapy to demonstrate that removing amyloid beta resulted in better clinical outcomes.Biogen isn’t the only company to surge on recent developments, as in recent news, “Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN), rocketed 82% in premarket trading Wednesday (October 16th), after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a cash deal valued at $930 million. Under the terms of the deal, Alexion will pay $6.30 for each Achillion share outstanding, which is 73% above Tuesday's closing price of $3.65 and implies a market-capitalization of $880.05 million. The deal also includes potential for an additional payment for Achillion shares in the form of contingent value rights (CVRs) to be paid if certain clinical and regulatory milestones are achieved. The CVRs include $1 a share for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Danicopan and $1 a share for ACH-5228 phase 3 initiation.”Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, recently announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted PRV-031 (Teplizumab) PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation for the prevention or delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals at-risk of developing the disease.As the Monoclonal Antibodies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6% with inflammatory disease displaying the potential to grow at over 6.4%, the shifting dynamics supporting this growth make it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.Disclaimer/Disclosure:. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: this news article featuring ICOTF is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com – third party (two thousand) More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp Contact Investorideas.com800-665-0411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.