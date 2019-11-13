Dr. Martin Ortiz Listed as Top Dentist in Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry

Dr. Martin Ortiz

San Diego, California Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

Dr. Martin Ortiz Selected as Best in Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego, California dentist , Dr. Martin Ortiz has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Ortiz practices Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry at 6727 Flanders Drive in San Diego, serving patients throughout San Diego County.Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Bonding, Veneers, Dental Implants, including Surgical Placement and Restorations, Orthodontics (Braces), Crowns, Dentures, and Complex Reconstructive Dentistry. He is also certified in Intravenous (IV) Sedation for anxious patients.Dr. Ortiz received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (D.D.S.)from the University of Southern California and the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolas de Hidalgo. During his 30 years in practice, he has been extremely active in dental continuing education, notably in the fields of Dental Implantology, Aesthetic Dentistry, Orthodontics and Comprehensive Restorative Techniques.Dr. Ortiz has been on TV and Live Radio for over 7 years, helping his community to be better informed about Dental Disease, Treatments and the importance of Oral Health in overall wellness. He loves to touch the lives of people who have stopped smiling due to lost confidence in their appearance. Dr.Ortiz speaks both English and Spanish.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Martin Ortiz, DDS directly at 760-828-1248 or www.Ortizdental.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



