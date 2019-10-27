HSBC LAUNCHES TATAWWAR TO SUPPORT NEXT GENERATION OF SOCIAL INNOVATORS

Tatawwar social innovation program 2018-2019 finals

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSBC has today launched the second edition of its future skills flagship programme, Tatawwar : Building Tomorrow’s Minds, for students across the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Algeria.Powered by Potential .com, Tatawwar: Building Tomorrow’s Minds is an interactive online and face-to-face programme that brings together students aged 15 to 18, schools, parents and the business community to innovate for a sustainable future by addressing one of three United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals:1. Climate Action2. Human Health and Well-being3. Clean Water and SanitationThe programme offers a series of learning resources to support students as they develop their innovative ideas. The most promising will be invited to in-country workshops to build their initial prototypes. A panel of judges will then select the top 20 to participate in the final round in Muscat, Oman in April 2020, where they will develop their projects further with the aid of extensive coaching from industry leaders.Commenting on the launch, Dan Howlett, Regional Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC Middle East, North Africa and Turkey said: “Education remains a top priority for governments across our region as they transition towards building sustainable and knowledge-based economies. Investing in this sector is imperative to achieving socio-economic growth. At HSBC we believe in serving the complete education ecosystem – whether it is providing financial education and support to families, or offering funding and cash management solutions to educational institutions as they pursue growth.”“Ensuring every student has the opportunity to build the core future skills they need to thrive in tomorrow’s global economies, while building awareness of how business can help address social and environmental concerns, is fundamental to our approach. Tatawwar: Building Tomorrow’s Minds embodies just that, and we are very proud to roll-out this great initiative to students, parents and schools again by building on the great success of the programme last year” Dan added.The top three winners’ prototypes will be showcased at the HSBC sponsored UK Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, as well as receive crowd-funding assistance by Potential.com to establish their innovation in the wider community. The three finalists will also receive cash prizes of USD 5,000, USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 respectively."This innovative learning programme has been developed to empower students and young innovators with the knowledge, and skills needed to succeed in their future careers. “said Shadi Banna, Chief Executive Officer, Potential.comTatawwar, which is translated to “to develop” in English, encourages students to develop core future skills in innovative design thinking, financial literacy, critical thinking and entrepreneurship. It raises awareness of how business can help address social and environmental problems in their community through innovation.Students can now register for the programme at www.tatawwar.com . Schools, parents, NGOs and any other partners who would also like to participate in empowering the next generation of social innovators are also invited to get in touch through the website.ends/moreMedia enquiries to:Sara Daher + 971 5611 51611 sara@potential.comHSBC in the MENAT regionHSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in 9 countries across the region. HSBC has operations in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Algeria. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 29.2% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.This presence, the widest reach of any international bank in the region, comprises some 350 offices and around 10,500 employees. In the year ending 31st December 2018, HSBC in the MENAT region made a reported profit before tax of US$ 1,557m.Potential.comPotential.com is a global EdTech social enterprise that works with individuals, governments and corporates to support key social projects such as job creation, SMB and entrepreneurship development, workforce optimizations and Skills-to-job matching.Governments and leading brands around the world, rely on Potential.com’s innovative empowerment platform to launch customized initiatives for their citizens and customers by helping them; startup, expand their businesses or enhance their corporate career.ends/all



