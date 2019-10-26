Issuance of documents to nationals abroad announced

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 26 - Angolan migrants awaiting to get documents identifying them as Angolan nationals in the host countries have a “light at the end of tunnel”, as conditions are being created to launch the process.,

Angolan ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union, Georges Chikoti, confirmed this at the meeting with the Angolan community in Grand Duchy of Luxemburg, on 21 Oct.

Chikoti said the Government is working on creation of the conditions so the nationals citizens resident abroad can apply for documents in the countries where they are based.

Various sectors are involved in the process, with stress to the Ministries of Interior, Justice and Human Rights as well as the Foreign Affairs, said the official, who was quoted by a press release as saying.

The community at the meeting raised some issues such as passport, identity card, birth certificate.

The meeting also discussed the matters related to the right to the vote overseas, which has not been exercised yet.

