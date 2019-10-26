Jay Grossman, L.A.’s Celebrity Dentist, Supports Felicity Huffman’s After Prison Release

Felicity Huffman and Dr. Jay Grossman

“I’m proud to be her friend and I know that she and her family will get past this, and grow from this, and come out stronger.” – Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I have known Felicity Huffman for nearly 15 years and feel that this is the time to publicly state my opinions about her current situation. Looking at her life in totality she and her family have always been kind and integritous. She has been instrumental in moving my nonprofit, and others, into the public eye and because of that she has helped tens of thousands of foster children and veterans get free dental care.

This is not a statement condoning what she did, she herself does not condone what she did. What I am most impressed with, and what I am most proud of, is how quickly and honestly she admitted to her wrongdoing. Once again looking at her life in totality, she is someone who has raised two beautiful girls, has a wonderful relationship with her husband, has entertained us for decades, has avoided scrutiny and errors, until now.

And we’ve all made mistakes. And I’m proud to be her friend and I know that she and her family will get past this, and grow from this, and come out stronger.

In colleges, legacy admission is known, especially when former parents make large contributions to the school. Neither getting accepted because of who your family is, or, paying someone to change grades is right, yet we seem to look the other way when a wing or a library is donated, and the child of that parent who made the donation, gains admission.

College sports have been known for decades to have tremendous power in the admission process, and these students are allowed tremendous leeway in terms of the academic achievements. Merit based systems do not allow students from underprivileged communities to gain admission. Although merit-based systems make sense in one world, how do we allow certain minorities to get in who did not have the benefit of parents that could provide tutoring to increase one’s grades so that they get in by “merit?”

Perhaps the question to ask is; How do we find bright individuals from poor communities? The gap in education between the rich and poor is a travesty of our society, and this is where we need to put our efforts. Many people do well in life despite their test grades. If all people are created equal, why do universities put so much of their admissions on just grades and athletic prowess?

We all have a lot to learn, and owning up to our mistakes, is a great place to start.



----------------------------

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

Dr. Grossman is one of the few dental practitioners in the Brentwood area to use advanced dental laser technology for more comfortable dental care. He’s also one of the very few Invisalign Elite Preferred Providers in the world. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and a former professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless not Toothless.

Concierge Dentistry

11980 San Vicente Blvd #507

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 820-0123



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.