Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Zendesk from February 6, 2019 and October 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Zendesk investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleged Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zendesk’s clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (2) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its SaaS offerings, particularly in Germany, the U.K. and Australia; (3) Zendesk’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as represented during the Class Period; and (4) as a result, Zendesk’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 23, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

