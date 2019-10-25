Your Best Body Today Expands to Multiple States Across America

Noninvasive, targeted heating and cooling of fat cells reduces stubborn body fat in a single treatment with no downtime or surgery.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA TEXAS, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Best Body Today, a wellness center focused on the latest noninvasive fat loss and beauty treatments, has launched Contrast Contouring services for its customers looking to reduce areas of stubborn fat. One of the first to bring Contrast Contouring to the United States, Your Best Body Today is already building a strong customer base with its quick, effective, nonsurgical treatments.

Your Best Body Today sees continued growth

With a flagship location at The Cannon entrepreneurial coworking space in Houston, TX, and more than 240 stores opening through 2020, Your Best Body Today is meeting growing demand for noninvasive body contouring. In its 2018 survey, The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery ranked nonsurgical fat reduction procedures as the number-three nonsurgical aesthetic procedure that year, with more than 174,000 treatment performed.

Your Best Body Today offers Contrast Contouring to individuals looking to sculpt areas of unwanted body fat. Though not recommended for the obese, people who are moderately overweight or at their ideal weight make the best candidates for the treatment, especially if they want to target specific areas of fat such as the thighs, abdomen, arms, or back.

A simple, painless contouring process

Contrast Contouring works by heating these targeted fat cells, then freezing them, in a cycle that lasts approximately one hour. It is performed only by trained, certified technicians who use a gentle vacuuming device to relax the treatment area through intervals of sucking and loosening the skin, reducing bruising and eliminating the need for massage. The ergonomic handles used in the procedure are contoured for specific areas of the body to maximize comfort and help ensure a painless experience.

“I’m so happy with the results I’ve achieved at Your Best Body Today,” says customer Laura T. “My whole life, regardless of my size, I was always unhappy with my thighs. They always seemed disproportionate to my body. At 51, I am finally NOT self-conscious about wearing leggings or tight jeans! And it was much more affordable than any of the alternatives.”

Safe, effective fat loss

Contrast Contouring has been studied by the National Institutes of Health as a safe, effective way to lose fat, and the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology has documented sustained fat loss for up to five years post-treatment. Most customers of Your Best Body Today return for three to five treatments, but many begin to see results after only one session.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.