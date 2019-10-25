The Juul Options Legal Center of Texas Encourages Users of JUUL Products to Call for Access to The Steinberg Law Group
The Steinberg Law Group has the experiences, resources and results to obtain the maximum financial compensation for veterans
The Juul Options Legal Center of Texas Encourages Users of JUUL Products to Call for Access to Attorneys at The Steinberg Law Group
The Juul Options Legal Center of Texas has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mass action and class action cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
JUUL Pods contain a high level of nicotine, which increases the risk of long-term addiction. Nicotine use has been linked with a number of health and developmental problems in humans, particularly in teens and young adults. This is why parents and teachers around the country are now concerned about the growing popularity of the JUUL e-cigarettes. Vaping JUUL products can lead to severe burns, scarring and disfigurement plus tooth loss and major respiratory issues.
For more information about your JUUL legal options, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.juuloptions.com.
Monica Rivera
Juul Options Legal Center of Texas
+1 888-891-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.