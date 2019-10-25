Wayside Technology Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) will issue a press release reporting its third quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EST.



On Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST, management will review these results during a conference call. The dial-in telephone number is (844) 683-0552 and the pass code is "WSTG." This conference call will be webcast by West and can be accessed at Wayside Technology’s Web site at www.waysidetechnology.com/site/content/webcasts .

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to end user customers through its TechXtend business.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com .

The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, and contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Michael Vesey

Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

(732) 389-0932

michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com













EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.